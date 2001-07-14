Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) announced today the appointment of Hani Joakim as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The creation of this new role underscores Vontier’s commitment towards its digital strategy and further positions the company as an industry leader in the ongoing digitalization of customer workflows through its connected hardware, software, services, and payment solutions.

Joakim will be responsible for setting the technology and digital direction to drive accelerated growth and innovation of connected customer workflows solutions. He will lead initiatives across enterprise and application domains, leveraging his experience in aligning business strategies and modern technologies, architectures, and software engineering practices to enable Vontier customers in their digital journeys.

Joakim brings highly relevant domain expertise and deep experience leading and scaling digital transformation to Vontier. He joined Vontier from 7-Eleven Inc. where he held the position of Chief Technology Officer and led the development and implementation of new technologies across the company’s merchandising, logistics, fuel systems, digital, customer facing and point-of-sale (POS) platforms. Prior to that, Hani spent more than 20 years at Sabre Corporation in a number of technology leadership roles of increasing responsibility, including SVP Hospitality Solutions and SVP Platform & Technology, where he oversaw the convergence of disparate POS applications into a single omnichannel responsive platform.

“Hani is the right leader at the right time,” said Mark D. Morelli, President and Chief Executive Officer. “A critical part of mobilizing the future is helping customers strategically reposition within the digital economy and align their operating workflows with evolving consumer needs and business models. With over 25 years of executive-level business and technology leadership, Hani brings proven experience at a time when secular tailwinds are with us to drive the next phase of growth in our multi-year portfolio transformation.”

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility and transportation challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions to create a better world.

