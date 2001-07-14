Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that it will expand its work with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory to implement data and artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) capabilities for users across the combatant commands (COCOMs). The contract totals $99.9 million over two years.

Palantir first partnered with the Army Research Lab to provide those on the frontlines with state-of-the-art operational data and AI capabilities in 2018. Palantir’s platform has supported the integration, management, and deployment of relevant data and AI model training to all of the Armed Services, COCOMs, and special operators. This extension grows Palantir’s operational RDT&E work to more users globally.

“Maintaining a leading edge through technology is foundational to our mission and partnership with the Army Research Laboratory,” said Akash Jain, President of Palantir USG. “Our nation’s armed forces require best-in-class software to fulfill their missions today while rapidly iterating on the capabilities they will need for tomorrow’s fight. We are honored to support this critical work by teaming up to deliver the most advanced operational AI capabilities available with dozens of commercial and public sector partners.”

By working with the U.S. Army Research Lab, integrating with partner vendors, and iterating with users on the front lines, Palantir’s software platforms will continue to quickly implement advanced AI capabilities against some of DOD’s most pressing problem sets. “We’re looking forward to fielding our newest ML, Edge, and Space technologies alongside our U.S. military partners,” said Shannon Clark, Senior Vice President of Innovation, Federal. “These technologies will enable operators in the field to leverage AI insights to make decisions across many fused domains. From outer space to the sea floor, and everything in between.”

