Addition Creates a Single Pre-Bill Coding Optimization Platform Spanning Inpatient, Outpatient and Professional Fee Services

Atlanta, GA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced it had debuted the professional fee services (“Pro-Fee”) module of eValuator, its market-leading pre-bill coding analysis platform. The company also announced that an existing eValuator client has added the Pro-Fee module to its relationship; the addition of Pro-Fee processing creates a single platform for pre-bill coding analysis and optimization across inpatient, outpatient and professional fee service lines.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services & support to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“We are pleased to expand eValuator’s capabilities to include Pro-Fee services for our clients,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health Solutions. “We see this as the first of many opportunities to extend existing relationships. Many of our current clients started with our Inpatient module and expanded to include Outpatient processing, so we anticipate many others will also see the value in adding Pro-Fee as well. Having a single platform for pre-bill coding optimization across the enterprise increases our appeal to any provider looking to simplify operations, improve revenue integrity and overall financial performance.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

