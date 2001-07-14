Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced that hundreds of organizations worldwide, including the PNC Financial Group and Repsol, selected its customer experience solutions in the second quarter of 2022 to create extraordinary experiences for customers during an uncertain time.

“Both companies and customers alike are facing the realities of economic downturn and a volatile market,” said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics’ President of Products and Engineering. “It’s imperative for organizations to meet consumers where they are by listening closely to feedback, understanding what they’re saying, then taking action to create the experiences they want right now. Organizations that understand this rely on Qualtrics’ Customer Experience platform to drive large-scale experience transformations.”

During the pandemic, 30% of consumers started purchasing from new brands simply because they liked the safety measures those organizations put into place, a Qualtrics+study found. Conversely, 22% said they stopped buying from certain brands because they didn’t feel their safety measures were sufficient. At a time when customers’ needs, circumstances and priorities are changing quickly, it’s crucial that companies know what their customers find important and take action to make changes to fit those unique needs.

Qualtrics%26rsquo%3B+CX+platform allows organizations to listen to customer feedback wherever their customers are — through surveys, online reviews, call center conversations, social media and more. With that data at their fingertips, companies can better understand how their customers are feeling and what action they need to take to better their brands and products to fit changing+consumer+needs in a competitive market.

In the second quarter, the following organizations chose Qualtrics to better understand peoples’ emotion, effort and intent to create more personal and empathetic experiences:

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities. PNC is building on its storied reputation of delivering exceptional financial experiences by expanding its existing Qualtrics program with both CX and EX™ solutions to transform and futureproof the bank’s approach to experience management. Recognizing how intertwined customers and employees are to the bank’s outcomes, PNC will use Qualtrics to understand what matters most to its stakeholders to create a high-opportunity workplace that attracts and retains top talent while enabling employees to deepen customer relationships by delivering a superior banking experience and financial solutions.

Belron is a global vehicle glass repair and replacement company employing more than 29,000 people and operating as brands such as Safelite®, Carglass® and Autoglass® across 37 countries. Belron is a long-time Qualtrics customer and in the quarter, they added XM Discover to get a single view of all customer+feedback+- both structured and unstructured – to understand what’s important to its customers based on what they’re saying in surveys, conversations, online reviews, and social media – and act on it.

Ooredoo Group is an international telecommunications company that connects 121 million people across the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia. Ooredoo’s core belief is that it can enrich people’s digital lives and stimulate human growth in the myriad communities where it operates, but until recently was using multiple legacy systems to listen to its customers. In Q2, Ooredoo chose Qualtrics as its company-wide customer experience platform, which will give the company access to the information it needs to create new and personalized products in a highly competitive market faced with the adoption of 5G, changing demands and a more conscious customer.

With demand for digital services driving economic growth in India, Tata Digital expanded with Qualtrics in Q2 to capture ongoing customer insights ensuring its new digital marketplace – Tata Neu – continuously evolves to meet consumer needs. Having seen the proven value of placing customer feedback at the center of the platform’s development with Qualtrics CustomerXM, Tata Digital is increasing its investment to deliver a highly personalized and seamless digital customer experience through better understanding and responding to the changing behaviors and preferences of its users

As Venues NSW increasingly welcomes fans back to its network of sporting and entertainment precincts – including the Sydney Cricket Ground and Accor Stadium – the organization will use Qualtrics to help deliver a superior fan experience tailored for attendees' evolving needs and expectations. The Venues NSW network is a key contributor to the state economy, and Qualtrics CustomerXM will provide the agency with a complete view of the fan experience – pre-, during-, and post-event – allowing its onsite partners to deliver a world-class customer experience that helps drive and maintain increasing attendance rates.

