Boston, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance has initiated a discovery phase with Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) for its modernization capabilities, operational efficiency and ability to streamline and automate workflows. SGI plans to utilize Duck Creek Distribution Management, a core component for carriers, as the single place for relationship management, compensation management, performance management and producer self-service.

SGI works with more than 300 independent insurance brokers across Canada and provides government-mandated auto coverage in Saskatchewan through a network of nearly 400 motor license issuers. As part of a broader corporate transformation, SGI needed a modern distribution management platform to provide stronger automation and efficiency across the five Canadian provinces it services. Duck Creek Distribution Management offers fresh technology with depth and breadth of functionality and the ability to integrate with SGI’s core insurance platform. The multi-line P&C carrier is Duck Creek’s first Canadian distribution management customer.

“We are excited to partner with SGI and deliver a modern, reliable, and powerful solution that we believe will help them continue to grow and capitalize on market opportunities with their network of independent brokers,” said Eugene Van Biert, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “Our distribution management solution offers a single application that will support both the brokers and issuers and help SGI deliver exceptional service.

"Duck Creek provides SGI with the opportunity to move our partner relationships forward by streamlining many of the tedious administrative functions for our broker and issuer partners,” said Kanaris Paraskevopoulos, EVP & Chief Digital & Information Officer at SGI. “This will allow them to operate more efficiently and spend more time focusing on what they do best - taking care of customers."

About SGI/SGI CANADA

SGI (Saskatchewan Government Insurance) is responsible for the province's compulsory auto insurance program, operating the driver licensing and vehicle registration system. SGI CANADA is the trade name of the property and casualty insurance division of SGI, which offers products in five of Canada's provinces. It operates as SGI CANADA in Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, and also as Coachman Insurance Company in Ontario. Products are sold through a network of independent insurance brokers. For more information, visit sgi.sk.ca or www.sgicanada.ca or visit them on LinkedIn (SGI and SGI CANADA Insurance).

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.