Neustar%2C+a+TransUnion+company, today announced a partnership with integrated data platform Adverity to enable marketers to easily connect all of their data to help improve their marketing and brand performance. As data-driven marketing grows in complexity, marketers require a holistic data strategy to better optimize marketing spend and improve return on investment (“ROI”).

This partnership will enable brands and agencies to better measure marketing performance across disparate online and offline channels inclusive of the walled garden and television ecosystems. It enables Neustar to leverage Adverity Connect’s automated data integrations and data management capabilities for advanced marketing analytics modeling powered by Neustar+Optimizer.

Neustar Optimizer is a closed-loop marketing optimization and consumer insights platform that enables marketers to improve marketing and brand performance by measuring all consumer activity. Marketers use Neustar Optimizer to make real-time optimizations to marketing mix, media budget allocation, campaign and creative tactics, and audience segments.

“Data management is a critical first step in the journey to data-driven marketing,” said Mike Finnerty, SVP Global Services at Neustar, a TransUnion company. “By partnering with Adverity, our clients can now easily organize and structure their marketing data and then use that data for advanced marketing analytics, saving significant time in the process.”

“To have such a powerful, shared goal in making data more accessible and usable is really exciting for us,” said Alexander Igelsböck, CEO and Co-Founder of Adverity. “This partnership with Neustar will allow us to continue bringing new and cutting-edge data and analytical capabilities to the marketing industry as we see more and more data growth in the space.”

For more information on Neustar’s marketing analytics solutions, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.home.neustar%2Fcustomer-analytics%2Funified-marketing-analytics.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.transunion.com

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, is a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk and communications that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections. Home.neustar

About Adverity

Adverity is a leading integrated data platform for marketers that enables businesses to make insights-driven decisions, faster and easier. By automating connectivity from hundreds of data sources and destinations, Adverity's platform transforms data to deliver a single view of marketing and sales performance, reducing the complexity in demonstrating marketing effectiveness and return on investment across online and offline channels. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adverity.com

