SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced a partnership with Burns & McDonnell, an engineering, construction and architecture firm providing services for critical infrastructure companies. Through the partnership, Burns & McDonnell customers can use the Matterport Digital Twin Platform, including software services and hardware, to optimize construction expansion and maintenance projects. The collaboration equips businesses in the energy, utilities, and manufacturing industries with a continuous digital, visual documentation solution that improves operations, enhances collaboration, and increases safety in each project stage.



“From a project’s design to construction phase, Matterport digital twins unlock unparalleled efficiencies across our customer projects,” said Teddy Menke, Product Manager of Burns & McDonnell. “With access to Matterport’s hardware to capture digital twins and spatial data, our entire customer ecosystem can optimize the documentation process, collaborate more efficiently, and improve worksite safety across all project stages. Recently, Burns & McDonnell won the UTC IMPACT award for our innovative approach, where we showcased how we successfully leveraged the Matterport platform to execute a multi-year, multi-state effort to replace a telecom network for Southern Company, a leading US-based energy company.”

The partnership with Burns & McDonnell enables our joint customers to seamlessly access and manage 3D digital twins of their facilities, complete with 4K imagery and accurate measurements to help develop construction plans. Using digital twins helps clients eliminate the time spent manually measuring a facility, reduces the time it takes to document existing facilities, and helps avoid facility interruptions so design work continues while a facility operates. With Matterport, Burns & McDonnell provides digital twin management and solutions that have helped its customer base, including Central Lincoln People’s Utility District (CLPUD), an electric utility company based in Oregon that services roughly 55,000 customers. Since leveraging the Matterport platform starting in 2018, CLPUD has seen success in decreasing costly employee travel, increasing collaboration across teams while eliminating the need for over 250 expensive repeat site visits to 45 different facilities, allowing them to complete their projects under budget and on time.

During each project phase, Burns & McDonnell customers can update and share digital twins in real time, enabling more efficient reviews and project approvals across contractors, installers, and the end customer. Customers can also use digital twins to digitally inspect potentially hazardous locations, such as manholes, rather than having to physically enter those spaces. Additionally, Burns & McDonnell will assist customers with the capture of digital twins in restricted critical infrastructure facilities that require safety and security clearance. Aside from Central Lincoln People’s Utility District, other customers reported the Matterport platform has shortened project schedules by an average of 30 percent and for one customer, eliminated travel to facilities by nearly 80 percent.



“Across the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industry, Matterport’s reliable, visually rich 3D data continues to help large, enterprise customers work more efficiently and drive down costs,” said Stephanie Lin, Sr. Director of Strategy for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industry at Matterport. “With access to Matterport digital twins, customers can collaborate remotely, in real time, on large, complex projects with many moving pieces and stakeholders. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Burns & McDonnell to expand the ease plus adoption of digital twins for their entire client ecosystem.”

To learn more about Matterport for the AEC industry, visit matterpot.com/aec , read the full CLPUD case study , or visit the Burns & McDonnell Matterport web page.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74ae4a6b-e291-41ea-9e2f-e4d86e3af6e7