DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, today announced that it plans to issue its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 the evening of August 9, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9.00 a.m. Eastern time. Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM, and James Lorimer, CFO, will present the second quarter 2022 results followed by a live Q&A period.

Instructions on how to access both the webcast and call are available below. For those unable to join live, a replay of the webcast will be available on the DCM Investor Relations page.

DCM will be using Microsoft Teams to broadcast our earnings call, which will be accessible via the options below:

The Company’s full results will be posted on its Investor Relations page and on www.sedar.com. A video message from Richard Kellam, DCM’s President and CEO, will also be posted on the Company’s website.

About Data Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For over 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print pieces, our goal is to make every interaction with us surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

