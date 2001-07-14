Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today announced that the company’s second quarter financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, August 11th, 2022.

Expensify will host a live video call to discuss its Q2 2022 results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. The link to the call will be available that day on the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.expensify.com. Prior to the call, interested parties can visit the website to add the event to their calendars.

After the call, the following will be made available at investors.expensify.com:

A full recording of the video call

An investor deck and press release summarizing financial results

Form 8-K

