Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Keeley Comments on Cactus

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • A top detractor.
Article's Main Image

Cactus, Inc. (

WHD, Financial) (WHD - $40.27— NYSE) is the leading manufacturer of wellheads for land-based oil & gas wells anda provider of rental tools to oil & gas customers. The company reported better than expected first quarter earnings but saw some insider selling by members of the executive team in mid-June which put pressure on the stock. The Bender family, which founded and operates the company, still retains a significant stake in the company. Elevated commodity prices are already translating to more completion activity by privately owned exploration & production customers of Cactus which should yield improving sales and earnings heading into 2023.

From the Keeley Small Cap Dividend Value Fund second-quarter 2022 commentary.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles