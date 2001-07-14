Aqua Illinois, a subsidiary of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) has appointed operations executive David Carter as state president. Carter will lead the Illinois team as they continue to provide high-quality, reliable water and wastewater services to 273,000 customers.

Carter brings over 15 years of water and wastewater industry experience, and more than 15 years of experience in engineering, consulting and development. His background includes expertise in strategic planning, business development, multi-location plant operations, safety and compliance.

“I am thrilled to accept this appointment as president of Aqua Illinois,” said Carter. “This award-winning team is recognized for providing Earth’s most essential resource with excellence and integrity. Together, with our valued partners, we can expand access to reliable water and wastewater services across Illinois.”

Carter succeeds Bob Ervin, who continues his Aqua leadership journey as president of Aqua Indiana.

Prior to joining Aqua, Carter oversaw Suez Environment’s Midwest Division as senior director of operations/general manager. There, he led a staff of over 125 employees while overseeing environmental and safety performance and identifying strategic growth opportunities – ultimately, realizing an additional $1.5 million in 2019 revenue. Carter has also served as vice president of operations at Veolia Water North America and Utilities, Inc. While serving as vice president of operations at Utilities, Inc. the company experienced phenomenal growth in excess of 80 percent increase in its customer base via system acquisitions and organic expansion.

A champion for innovation and team development, Carter has led initiatives related to water, wastewater, biosolids processing, waste to energy conversion and organic waste processing.

“David Carter brings vast experience and a multidimensional perspective that sets him apart as a strong leader in the utility management industry. He is the kind of hands-on visionary you want at the helm to solve Illinois’ most pressing water and wastewater challenges,” said Colleen Arnold, president, Aqua. “We are so pleased to welcome him to Essential Utilities, and eager to see how his expertise shapes our growth and service standards.”

Carter will be responsible for providing leadership, strategy and vision for Aqua Illinois’ water and wastewater business – overseeing utility operations, forecasting and planning, risk management and strategic partnerships. He holds a Master of Science in engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University.

Aqua Illinois serves approximately 273,000 people in 70 communities across 13 Illinois counties. Visit AquaAmerica.com+for more information or follow @MyAquaAmerica onFacebook and Twitter.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.essential.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including: general economic business conditions; the successful integration of the customers and the facility; and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Essential Utilities’ business, please refer to Essential Utilities’ annual, quarterly and other SEC filings. Essential Utilities is not under any obligation — and expressly disclaims any such obligation — to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WTRGG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005385/en/