Juniper+Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Frasers+Property+Australia+and+Frasers+Property+Industrial+in+Australia, one of Australia’s leading diversified property groups and an Australian divisions of the multi-national Frasers Property Limited, has selected Juniper Networks to upgrade its network infrastructure, enhancing business agility and IT efficiency across Australia. With a modern, AI-driven network, Frasers Property Australia has increased customer satisfaction and loyalty while reducing the time to implement network changes from an average of six weeks to five minutes.

Frasers Property in Australia recognized the need to adopt an AI-driven network solution that can deploy connectivity rapidly at any location, while delivering a superior network experience. Apart from its residential, commercial, industrial and retail properties, the company often develops in greenfield1 construction sites without network infrastructures. Its previous cloud-managed Wi-Fi could no longer meet their needs for secure and reliable connectivity. Juniper Networks’ AI-driven solutions were selected to streamline IT operations and provide a consistent network experience, whether employees are in the head office or at a remote construction site.

With the rollout of Juniper’s AI-driven network across 35 residential and commercial properties, Frasers Property Australia can streamline operations and enable its IT team to deploy more technology with the same level of resources, while automating key network tasks, eliminating network downtime and delivering a better user experience. Earlier this year, the company’s world-leading, award-winning retail center, Burwood+Brickworks, was recently recognized as the world’s most sustainable shopping center – as the first retail center in the world to attempt, and achieve, Living+Building+Challenge%26reg%3B Petal Certification – all while giving visitors and tenants a superior Wi-Fi experience powered by Juniper.

Juniper Networks QFX+Series+Switches provide a flexible enterprise network fabric that seamlessly connects all its properties, headquarters, sales offices, construction sites and data centers, delivering an efficient and scalable way to support its expanding operations.

Juniper Networks SRX+Series+Services+Gateways coupled with Junos+Space+Security+Director manages security policies on-premises and in the cloud, enabling network traffic to be secure while safeguarding tenants, staff and visitors against cyber threats.

Juniper Wireless+Access+Points , in concert with the Juniper Mist+Wired+Assurance and Marvis+Virtual+Network+Assistant cloud services, enable Frasers Property to deliver superior user experiences, while simplifying and automating IT operations allowing the IT team to respond to and resolve network issues quickly across geographically-vast sites.

“The experience working with Juniper Networks has been transformative. At Frasers Property in Australia, we believe that life's best experiences are created by people connecting in memorable places, and with an AI-driven network we can make good on our promise. Juniper has brought the simplicity and speed of AI-driven operations and actions to our campus and branch networks, delivering superior and secure connectivity to end-users. We look forward to continue leveraging Juniper Mist AI to optimize user experiences and discover new ways to engage with visitors.”

- Prabhat Govind, IT Operations and Technology Manager, Frasers Property

“We are honored to be chosen by a real estate powerhouse to bring to fruition our vision of experience-first networking across its residential and commercial properties. With an AI-driven network by Juniper, we are confident that Frasers Property in Australia has the foundation to continue delivering secure, high-performance connectivity to end-users, while supporting the company’s future growth plans across the country. We are committed to strengthening our partnership with Frasers Property Australia and will continue to work closely to accelerate their journey towards a self-driving network infrastructure.”

- Bruce Bennie, VP & GM, ANZ, Juniper Networks

Case Study: Frasers+Property+in+Australia+Realizes+the+Value+of+Experience-First+Networking

Juniper Networks QFX Series Switches, Juniper Networks Wireless Access Points, Juniper Networks Mist Wired Assurance, Juniper Networks Marvis Virtual Network Assistant, Juniper Networks SRX Series Services Gateways, Junos Space Security Director

1 Denoting or relating to previously undeveloped sites for commercial development.

