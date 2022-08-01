PR Newswire

Company Will Build Capacity and Resilience for Communities

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) several new cooperative agreements to support its Community Compass and National Homeless Data Analysis Project programs. The combined agreements have a multimillion-dollar value and a term of three years.

ICF will provide capacity building, training, data analysis and technical assistance support to cities, counties, states and local nonprofits to implement effective community development programs and secure stable housing. The company will also continue to manage the HUD Exchange, a web-based platform for HUD community partners to access resources and assistance to help them implement programs. In addition, ICF will continue to provide capacity-building assistance to Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) grantees to support their disaster recovery and mitigation programs.

"For over three decades, ICF has provided HUD community partners with the assistance they need to support critical programs and initiatives that have real impact—in curbing homelessness; providing safe, affordable housing; building community resilience to disasters; and more," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "We look forward to continuing to support these communities through innovation and enhanced resources and data that better empower them to achieve their missions."

ICF supports capacity-building programs for low-income and marginalized populations by empowering states, localities and nonprofits to construct inclusive and resilient communities. The company's data-driven, solutions-oriented strategies enable communities to identify and prioritize their needs, allocate resources and develop policies in ways that create equitable, sustainable programs.

Read more about ICF's social programs and disaster management services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hud-selects-icf-to-support-community-development-programs-301597144.html

SOURCE ICF