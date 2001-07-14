The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY), ("Beachbody" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, debuts its latest, balanced approach to strength training with the launch of “LIIFT MORE.” Designed by Joel Freeman – the brain behind the Company’s successful weightlifting program, LIIFT4 – LIIFT MORE provides the tools you need to lift weights confidently and get results, whether you’re looking to take your current training to the next level, or are completely new to lifting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005042/en/

Broken down into two different four-week phases, LIIFT MORE is an eight-week program delivering a combination of weight-lifting and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to help users become the ultimate version of themselves. The program features targeted 35-45 minute workouts for five days a week, and weaves in Joel’s warm, encouraging and authentic training style to keep you motivated, while achieving your goals.

“This program was born out of the original LIIFT4 program, but amps everything up to new levels while still following a simple, but effective approach to fitness,” said Carl Daikeler, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of The Beachbody Company. “There’s more lifting, more reps, more sweat, and that’s inevitably going to yield more incredible results. Joel has developed an amazing program that teaches people they can achieve difficult things that may have felt impossible previously, and gives them the strength to push harder for a healthier life.”

Both phases of LIIFT MORE have users participating in five workout days, which leaves two recovery days per week. All workouts take 45-minutes or less to complete, and utilize a unique combination of weightlifting, calorie-burning HIIT and a sequence of core moves designed to build a lean, strong, chiseled body. Phase One of LIIFT MORE focuses on helping you build strength and mass, while Phase Two pumps up the volume and intensity with more combinations and reps to help get you shredded.

“The simplicity of LIIFT4 is still at this program’s core with straightforward, effective moves that are both strategically paced and paired to give the right combination of classic lifting and HIIT to deliver the very best results,” said Joel Freeman, Beachbody Super Trainer. “Whether this is your first try at strength-training, or you’re a seasoned lifter, LIIFT MORE is for anyone who is looking to gain muscle and feel more fit and confident. Our goal with this program is to help our members learn how to lift weights smartly and effectively and get the results they're looking for – whether it's losing weight, maintaining, or 'bulking' – this program can help you achieve your goal. It's all about you, and how and where you push."

To take it up a notch, get the most variety, and maximize the effectiveness of each move, Joel incorporated an adjustable bench, which users will need for the program. As a bonus, Joel developed 20-minute LIIFT Express workouts for when you’re tight on time. And for moving through your rest days, Joel created two recovery workouts for upper and lower body.

Finally, Joel knows how important it is to fuel your body for workouts, and especially lifting. So, he’s recommending what he swears by himself – the “Joel Stack” of Beachbody Performance(r) products – Energize, Hydrate, Recover, and Protein Recharge. There will also be 1-week meal plans for 2B Mindset(r) and Portion Fix(r), Beachbody’s two proven nutrition programs, to help you meal prep and combine nutrition with fitness, to meet your goals.

LIIFT MORE is available on Beachbody On Demand for VIP Early Access beginning August 2. Visit www.teambeachbody.com to learn more.

Note for Media: A version of the video accompanying this release without captions is available to the media by request.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD) including its live digital streaming subscription BODi, and the Beachbody Bike powered by MYXfitness, the Company's connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit+TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About Joel Freeman

Creator of the upcoming summer hit LIIFT MORE(™), LIIFT4(r) and 10 Rounds™ and co-creator of CORE DE FORCE®, Joel is an NASM certified personal trainer who has spent 20 years helping people transform their bodies and change their lives. Take his live strength, HIIT, core and cycling classes to crush your fitness goals and unlock your athletic potential.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than historical fact or in the future tense. These statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including expected or anticipated launch dates and results of our program offerings, our business strategy, our plans, and our objectives and future operations.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including: our ability to effectively compete in the fitness and nutrition industries; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate new operations; our reliance on a few key products; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond our control; intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies worldwide in the industries in which we operate; and litigation and the ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as "believe", “plans”, "expect", "will", "should," "could", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to the "Risk Factors" section of our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including those risks and uncertainties included in the Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the Beachbody website at+https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.thebeachbodycompany.com and on the SEC website at+www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: The Beachbody Company, Inc.

©Beachbody, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005042/en/