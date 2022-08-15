Transphorm%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high-reliability, high-performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today it will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results for the 2023 fiscal first quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event: Transphorm Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Full Year Financial Results Date: Monday, August 15, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1 (888) 330-2446 or 1 (240) 789-2732, Conference ID: 8060388. Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F914330044

Investors and analysts may also join the conference call by dialing: 1 (888) 330-2446 or 1 (240) 789-2732 and providing the conference ID: 8060388.

A replay and the supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference call and for approximately 90 days on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Additionally, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the call and through August 22, 2022. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing +1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID: 8060388.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter %40transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005204/en/