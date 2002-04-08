NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. ( CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced it will provide a business update and release its second quarter 2022 financial results before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Cipher will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Cipher's website at https://investors.ciphermining.com . To access this conference call by telephone, dial (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and use the conference ID 9118892.

About Cipher

Cipher is an industrial-scale Bitcoin mining company dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network’s critical infrastructure. Its goal is to be the leading Bitcoin mining company in the United States. Cipher aims to leverage its best-in-class technology, market-leading power purchase arrangements, and a seasoned, dedicated senior management team to become the market leader in Bitcoin mining.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Lori Barker

Blueshirt Group Investor Relations

[email protected]