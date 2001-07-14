Endpoint, the digital title and settlement company built from the ground up to make closing real estate transactions easy for all, today announced the launch of new proprietary solutions specifically tailored for proptech companies, investors and tech-forward real estate organizations looking for a scalable digital closing platform to support their growth across the nation. Endpoint’s new solutions, combined with their team of experienced closing specialists, reduces the time and costs associated with closing real estate transactions.

“At Endpoint, we’ve built our company around the singular mission of making the real estate closing experience as seamless as possible. The combination of our proprietary technology built specifically for the purchase transaction, centralized team of closing experts and expanded nationwide reach makes Endpoint the right partner for proptech companies and investors,” said Scott Martino, CEO of Endpoint. “Endpoint offers a fully digital experience, as well as the confidence, expertise and deep resources that comes from our association with First American, a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions.”

To support large-scale clients looking for an enterprise-wide solution for their title and settlement needs, Endpoint now offers a suite of APIs that automatically opens orders, tracks transaction status, exchanges documents, and provides custom reporting features and notifications. These integration capabilities, combined with experienced closing teams in offices across the country, provide enterprise clients with a consistent digital closing experience at the national level that supports their businesses as they scale.

“At its core, Endpoint is digitizing and automating the title and settlement process, and has built a national platform that delivers consistency, security and cost savings by leveraging technology and the experience of seasoned closing specialists. Now, with the ability to operate at scale, Endpoint offers proptech companies, investors and other tech-forward organizations the advantage of embedding a purchase-centric platform into their applications, without the challenge of building or purchasing a title company,” said Paul Hurst, chief innovation officer of First American.

Endpoint has rapidly grown its footprint across the country and the company is now licensed in 36 states, with plans to be in 43 by the end of 2022. To learn more about the solutions Endpoint offers or contact a team member, visit the company’s newly launched website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.endpoint.com%2F.

About Endpoint

Endpoint is a digital title and settlement company built from the ground up to make closing real estate transactions easy for all. Founded in 2018 with a diverse group of tech and real estate veterans, Endpoint develops technology that streamlines the closing process for real estate agents, buyers and sellers, and empowers proptech companies and investors looking to scale their closing operations. Through the combination of people, process and technology, Endpoint delivers a closing experience that is simple, secure and consistent at scale. Backed by First American Financial Corporation, Endpoint has secured $220 million in funding and has operations across the U.S. To learn more and explore open career opportunities, visit www.endpoint.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

