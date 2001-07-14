Constellation (NASDAQ: CEG), the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services, announced today it is now accepting applications for its 2022 E%3Csup%3E2%3C%2Fsup%3E+Energy+to+Educate grant program, which provides funding for student projects focusing on energy innovation. Educators and students in grades six through 12 can apply for program grants of up to $25,000, and those in two- and four-year colleges can apply for grants of up to $50,000. Oct. 1, 2022 is the deadline for applications.

“To achieve our purpose of accelerating the transition to a carbon free future, we need the brightest young minds to get excited about clean energy – and that means leaning in and supporting teachers and students who exhibit an authentic passion for STEM fields,” said Kathleen Barrón, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Constellation. “The innovation and imagination from some of our country’s youngest minds will help shape how we address the climate crisis, and Constellation is taking action to support their endeavors.”

The E2 Energy to Educate program granted nearly $515,000 across 23 projects and reached nearly 21,000 students nationwide in 2021. Last year’s selected projects, which spanned 12 states and the District of Columbia, included a food-to-energy program, a dive into decarbonizing the electric grid, an energy and sustainability game design challenge and a look into how artificial intelligence can revolutionize the industry. To date, the grant program has provided nearly $5 million for research and education projects that have fueled the exploration of STEM fields for nearly 250,000 students.

“Engagement in high-quality science education is critical to attracting students to the sciences, yet these enrichment opportunities are seldom accessible to populations presently underrepresented in STEM,” said Dr. Elif Kongar, associate dean for Graduate Studies and Research at Fairfield University’s School of Engineering in Connecticut. “Because of Constellation’s support through the E2 Energy to Educate award, SuSTEMability addresses both of these issues by providing students from diverse backgrounds an understanding of sustainable engineering through age-appropriate enrichment opportunities.”

To be eligible for funding, a project must align with the following energy innovation themes:

Equity in Energy : How can we engage underrepresented groups in the energy sector? How can we create pathways to STEM and energy careers for students of color, women, and other underrepresented groups? How can we best engage and support underrepresented communities and foster environmental justice? With intentionality, we can increase diverse perspectives and representation in energy careers and reach underserved communities with clean energy innovations.

: How can we engage underrepresented groups in the energy sector? How can we create pathways to STEM and energy careers for students of color, women, and other underrepresented groups? How can we best engage and support underrepresented communities and foster environmental justice? With intentionality, we can increase diverse perspectives and representation in energy careers and reach underserved communities with clean energy innovations. Sustainability as a Lifestyle : How will new technologies and artificial intelligence transform our home energy usage in the future? What will the future of transportation look like? How can our daily choices in transportation and in our home create a more sustainable future? New technologies can power us into a cleaner energy future via electrification and sustainable choices.

: How will new technologies and artificial intelligence transform our home energy usage in the future? What will the future of transportation look like? How can our daily choices in transportation and in our home create a more sustainable future? New technologies can power us into a cleaner energy future via electrification and sustainable choices. Clean Energy & Less Waste: Which energy sources and choices have the greatest current and future potential to mitigate against climate change? What if we could harness and store clean energy that would otherwise be wasted? How can businesses, schools, governments, and communities take action through policies and programs to move us toward a cleaner energy future? innovative technologies and climate advocacy are helping achieve a carbon-free future.

Annually, Constellation and its employees donate more than $10 million to nonprofit partners, striving to be a positive catalyst for change in communities across America where we live, work and serve.

Grant recipients are announced each year in November during American Education Week. To learn more about the program and application criteria, visit the Community section of constellationenergy.com.

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) is the nation’s largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to millions of homes, institutional customers, the public sector, community aggregations and businesses, including three fourths of Fortune 100 companies. A Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, our fleet of nuclear, hydro, wind and solar facilities have the generating capacity to power approximately 20 million homes, providing 10 percent of all carbon-free energy on the grid in the U.S. Our fleet is helping to accelerate the nation’s transition to clean energy with more than 32,400 megawatts of capacity and annual output that is nearly 90 percent carbon-free. We have set a goal to achieve 100 percent carbon-free power generation by 2040 by leveraging innovative technology and enhancing our diverse mix of hydro, wind and solar resources paired with the nation’s largest nuclear fleet. Follow Constellation on Twitter %40ConstellationEG.

