Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), soon to be known as ASAP, today announced a partnership with the with the New Orleans Saints to bring in-stadium ordering to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Fans, in select sections, will be able order food and beverages right from their phones using the new ASAP app for all Saints home games.

The deal with the Saints is the latest high-profile agreement Waitr, soon to be ASAP, has secured with teams from the National Football League. Just last week, the delivery and payments technology company partnered for stadium service with the New York Jets and New York Giants.

The mobile ordering experience for Saints games also serves as an introduction of the new ASAP brand name for New Orleans, which was among the first cities served when Waitr was originally launched in Louisiana in 2015.

“We’re excited to provide this unique stadium experience for some of the best fans in the NFL,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr Holdings Inc. “Our proprietary in-stadium ordering technology provides what we consider an essential service, because it allows Saints fans to skip the concession lines and pick up their order without missing any of the game action.”

To order food and beverages – including alcohol – using the ASAP platform, fans simply scan QR codes in the concourse or download the ASAP app. With notifications enabled, they are alerted when their order is ready for pickup. In addition, ASAP platform brand ambassadors will be stationed throughout the stadium to bolster the overall fan experience and educate fans on mobile ordering.

For the past several weeks, Waitr has been revealing their company-wide rebrand as the business transitions to a broader “deliver anything ASAP” model. In just a matter of weeks, it will relaunch as ASAP, expanding its on-demand service to offer same-day delivery of a wide variety of items such as food, alcohol, apparel, luxury, sporting goods, auto parts and electrical products.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013, Waitr, soon to be known as ASAP, is an on-demand online ordering technology platform using the “deliver anything ASAP” model making it easy to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered ASAP. Waitr’s proprietary in-stadium delivery technology now provides an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues, allowing fans to place orders from their favorite in-stadium concessions, directly from their seats through its ASAP platform. Additionally, Waitr, soon to ASAP, facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. They provide a convenient way to discover, order and receive a wide variety of on-demand products – ASAP. As of March 31, 2022, they operate in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

