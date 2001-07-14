Enrollment is now open for the 2022-2023 school year at Grand Canyon Private Academy (GCPA), a new full-time, private-college and career preparatory school for Arizona students in grades K-10. GCPA will serve students starting in the fall of this year with plans to grow by grade level each year to eventually serve grades K-12.

An integrated support team of school leaders, teachers, academic coaches, and counselors will offer unique, student-centric learning opportunities through personalized education and strong community relationships. Students and families can access the virtual learning system at any time, from anywhere where an internet connection exists. And with the school’s unique career and college-focused approach, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences.

“Our mission is to cultivate and inspire a community of critical thinkers and future leaders through a student-centric instructional approach, empowering students to shape their own path, while pursuing their passion,” said Executive Director Bouchra Bouanani. “Is your child ready to commit?”

Starting in 7th grade, students at GCPA can take career-focused electives and explore options in high-demand fields such as Business and IT. Students also have the opportunity to pursue dual enrollment pathways to potentially earn an associate degree alongside their high school diploma. Discovering professional interests while still in high school can help students prepare for success after graduation.

According to labor market data from Indeed.com, more than 85,000 job openings posted in Arizona in the last year require an education level less than a bachelor’s degree. And with 900k Arizona+residents carrying nearly $31 billion in student loan debt, GCPA is opening at a time when families need learning options that will strengthen students’ future educational prospects.

Grand Canyon Private Academy will offer bilingual education and cultivate a sense of community to inspire students to become productive contributors to our society. And curriculum will be designed to engage students with critical thinking skills that prepare them to succeed beyond the classroom. Financial aid will be available through Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account.

GCPA’s curriculum is provided by Stride%2C+Inc., an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students across the country. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

Enrollment at Grand Canyon Private Academy is now open for the 2022-2023 school year. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fgcpa.k12.com%2F.

About Grand Canyon Private Academy

