Polaris+Off-Road, the world leader in powersports and innovation, today announced its 2023 lineup, comprising a dynamic mix of rider-inspired vehicle updates, fresh new looks, and the expansion of RIDE COMMAND+ -- a mobile-app that builds off its RIDE COMMAND technology to offer industry-first connected vehicle services.

“Over the last year, we’ve accelerated our pursuit to deliver the vehicles and performance our customers ask for. Whether it be the next-level performance capabilities of the RZR Turbo R and RZR Pro R, or the technologically advanced, all-electric RANGER XP Kinetic – we continuously raise the bar and set industry standards,” said Steve Menneto, President of Polaris Off-Road. “As the leader in off-road, we continue to innovate and evolve our lineup to serve a broad array of riders. The 2023 model year lineup is the latest example of our team’s ongoing commitment to answer the call from our riders.”

For thrill-seekers, the 2023 RZR lineup offers an updated color mix and fresh trim offerings, including a meaner, blacked-out take on the dune-dominating RZR Turbo R. For customers hungry for adventure, there’s the all-new GENERAL XP 1000 Sport—delivering strong, powerful trail performance at a great price. Already the ultimate machine for those wanting to get more done on the job, the RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Trail Boss Edition expands its capabilities with a host of work-enhancing new features. And for the ATV community, Sportsman models offer exciting new color options, along with new CV guards on specific models for added durability.

Continuing its ongoing efforts to enhance the ownership experience, Polaris is significantly expanding its RIDE COMMAND service with the all-new RIDE COMMAND+. Building on RIDE COMMAND’s existing suite of industry-leading features, RIDE COMMAND+ helps riders stay connected to their vehicle through a robust, mobile-enabled service that provides a whole new level of vehicle information, security, and control. RIDE COMMAND+ is accessed through the Polaris app, RIDE COMMAND website, or the in-vehicle display system.

“Pushing forward with industry-first technologies has been a cornerstone of our success,” Menneto continued. “With RIDE COMMAND+, we’re unlocking a new wave of innovation for the off-road market that enables owners to manage and maximize their vehicle and riding experience through connected vehicle technology.”

From the latest technology to updates and enhancements that will appeal to a broad range of off-road riders, the Polaris Off-Road 2023 model year lineup includes:

RIDE COMMAND+

RIDE COMMAND+ features vehicle-to-cellular connectivity that allows riders to conveniently check on the current vehicle’s status, while its Vehicle Health feature will run issue diagnostic reports and monitor fuel/charge levels to confirm the vehicle’s readiness. The RIDE COMMAND+ Vehicle Locator will be an extremely beneficial feature for hunters, or anyone enjoying the outdoors, when having to leave their vehicle parked. The Vehicle Locator feature delivers a pinpoint location to the machine. RIDE COMMAND+ delivers enhanced mobile technology for riders to connect, drive and adventure.

Adding to an already-robust set of offerings, Polaris will continue to expand the RIDE COMMAND+ service with even more industry-leading features using Over the Air (OTA) updates. Coming later in 2022, RIDE COMMAND+ will offer its riders added security with Location and Bump Alerts. Bump Alert, a 24/7 monitoring feature, will send a notification any time the vehicle has been bumped or moved. If moved, the Vehicle Locator feature will provide its latest coordinates. In addition, Polaris will introduce Ride Tracking+, where riders can automatically track their rides using the vehicle’s GPS location without having to use their mobile phone’s data. After the ride, riders will be able to generate a full report from the day’s ride, including time logged, miles traveled, waypoints and elevation changes. The report is a fun and helpful tool to not only relive the ride, but to plan future trips.

RIDE COMMAND+ will launch standard on all 2023 RANGER XP Kinetic models and all 2023 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Trail Boss Edition models. The service is available as an accessory add-on for all trims in the following 2023 models: RANGER 1000, RANGER XP 1000, RANGER 570, Sportsman 570, Sportsman 450, Sportsman 850 and Sportsman XP 1000. Polaris plans to further roll out vehicle compatibility for RIDE COMMAND+.

Riders can access the new service via the Polaris mobile app, web, or the in-vehicle, seven-inch touchscreen display system. Riders will receive a 36-month trial of RIDE COMMAND+ when purchasing the stock models standard with the service. Riders adding RIDE COMMAND+ via accessory will receive a 12-month trial. At the conclusion of each trial period, riders can sign up and continue the service for $99/year.

To activate RIDE COMMAND+, riders must download and login to the Polaris app and add the connected vehicle to their digital garage.

RANGER

RANGER continues to set the bar high with several rider-inspired upgrades across its 2023 lineup.

The 2023 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Trail Boss comes packed with new upgrades specifically designed to meet the demands of hardworking riders. The NorthStar Trail Boss gets a new LED rear work light to illuminate the bed of the vehicle and make it easier to work in low-light conditions. A new 12V cargo box power port provides mobile power for seamless, convenient operation of sprayers. NorthStar Trail Boss also receives a new overhead switch panel so customers can add additional lighting and other accessory switches easier than ever before. Last, this model will come factory-installed with the new RIDE COMMAND+ technology. All other RANGER XP 1000 and 1000 customers can also purchase the new LED rear work light, 12V cargo box power, overhead switch panel as optional accessories.

The 2023 RANGER lineup receives additional upgrades so customers can work and play in total confidence. To improve performance in low-light conditions, RANGER installed LED headlights to all Premium trims, now including the RANGER SP 570 Premium, RANGER 1000 Premium, and RANGER XP 1000 Premium. Additionally, the RANGER SP 570 Premium, RANGER XP 1000 Premium, and RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar will come stock with a USB charging port in the dash so customers can stay connected and charge small electronic devices while on the go.

2023 RANGER Model Lineup:

RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Trail Boss: Starting at $32,399 ($39,099 CAN)

RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar: Starting at $27,899 ($33,499 CAN)

RANGER 1000 Premium: Starting at $17,899 ($21,599 CAN)

RANGER 1000 Premium CREW: Starting at $19,699 ($23,699 CAN)

RANGER XP 1000: Starting at $20,299 ($24,499 CAN)

RANGER XP 1000 CREW: Starting at $22,099 ($26,199 CAN)

RANGER SP 570: Starting at $11,699 ($14,799 CAN)

RANGER SP 570 CREW: Starting at $13,499 ($16,999 CAN)

The 2023 RANGER lineup will begin shipping to dealers this fall. To learn more about the 2023 RANGER family, please visit https%3A%2F%2Franger.polaris.com%2Fen-us%2F or join the conversation and follow on Facebook®, Instagram®, YouTube® and Twitter®.

Accessories

For RANGER accessory news, Polaris is launching an all-new Prospector Pro 2.0 track system across all off-road brands. These new tracks are built with flexible sides and a slight curve toward the inside to allow stable handling, a more comfortable ride, precise steering for long-distance riding and long working hours.

Polaris partner Kolpin is also expanding its line of storage solutions to meet more riders’ needs in advance of the upcoming fall and hunt seasons.

RZR

The Polaris RZR lineup continues to push the limits and accelerate beyond the everyday with industry-leading technology, performance and design.

The high-performance, next-level strong RZR Turbo R will feature new black fenders and rockers, plus two new colorways. Whether you’re looking to make a statement on the trail or fly under the radar with a dark and menacing look, the RZR Turbo R can suit either desire as it’s now available in Orange Madness and Matte Onyx Black. The multi-terrain RZR Pro XP also features a rugged design to take on tough terrain, while still providing all-day comfort. In 2023, the RZR Pro XP Premium trim will now feature a PMX head unit by Rockford Fosgate to take your audio experience to the next level.

Full 2023 RZR Model Lineup:

Polaris RZR Pro R: Starting at $37,499 ($46,399 CAN), available in 2-seat and 4-seat

Polaris RZR Turbo R: Starting at $27,799 ($34,499 CAN), available in 2-seat and 4-seat

Polaris RZR Pro XP: Starting at $24,599 ($29,999 CAN), available in 2-seat and 4-seat

Polaris RZR XP 1000: Starting at $21,899 ($26,999 CAN), available in 2-seat and 4-seat

Polaris RZR Trail S: Starting at $17,899 ($21,399 CAN)

Polaris RZR Trail: Starting at $15,499 ($18,499 CAN)

The 2023 RZR Trail, RZR Trail S and RZR XP 1000 will begin shipping to dealers this fall, while the 2023 RZR Pro XP, RZR Turbo R and RZR Pro R will begin shipping this winter. Both the 2023 RZR Pro R and Turbo R models will be available for demos at Trail Hero and Camp RZR later this year. To learn more about the 2023 RZR family, please visit Polaris.com%2FRZR or join the conversation and follow on Facebook®, Instagram®, YouTube® and Twitter®.

Accessories

Along with the 2023 RZR updates, Polaris is launching a variety of new accessories, including a refresh of the full Pro Armor lighting portfolio. This update brings stronger output, along with an improved design, to all single-row/dual-row light bars and cube spot lights, which have fitment across the four off-road brands. Additionally, some of the products have a new amber lens option, which helps light cut through dust and snow for greater visibility.

Two new Pro Armor wheels are launching for RZR, providing additional customization offerings for riders. These join new size options coming to a handful of existing tire styles.

Lastly, Polaris partner Pro Armor is expanding the lineup of grills and steering wheels, with multiple colors and trim levels to deliver next-level customization to side-by-side riders.

GENERAL

Designed and purpose-built as the ultimate machine for riders and their gear, the Polaris GENERAL is the perfect machine for adventurers seeking new destinations.

New in 2023, Polaris expands its lineup to include the GENERAL XP 1000 Sport, which will be available in both two- and four-seat models. As the entry-level model, this new Sport trim makes GENERAL XP 1000 even more accessible to riders, while still offering the same class-leading capabilities, comfort and style.

2023 GENERAL Model Lineup:

GENERAL XP 1000 Ultimate: Starting at $29,299 ($35,999 CAN), available in 2-seat and 4-seat

GENERAL XP 1000 Premium: Starting at $26,999 ($33,299 CAN), available in 2-seat and 4-seat

GENERAL XP 1000 Sport: Starting at $24,499 ($29,599 CAN), available in 2-seat and 4-seat

GENERAL 1000 Sport: Starting at $18,199 ($22,599 CAN), available in White Lightning with new eye catching graphics and a new hood, in 2-seat

The 2023 GENERAL lineup will begin shipping to dealers this fall. To learn more about the 2023 GENERAL family, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fgeneral.polaris.com%2Fen-us%2F or join the conversation and follow on Facebook®, Instagram®, YouTube® and Twitter®.

Sportsman

Polaris Sportsman, the long-standing No. 1 selling automatic 4x4 ATV, gets exciting new colors on the 450, 570 and 850 lineup for a fresh look and feel. Additionally, 2023 Sportsman 450 and 570 models include redesigned rear rack extenders – making the vehicle more versatile. The rack extender will help riders pack more cargo, while its convenient cargo tie-down anchor will secure items and keep them from sliding off while riding. Building on Sportsman’s legendary toughness, new CV guards were added on the Sportsman 570 EPS and Premium models for added durability and protection in rough terrain.

2023 Sportsman Model Lineup:

Sportsman 450: Starting at $6,999 ($8,499 CAN)

Sportsman 570: Starting at $7,999 ($9,299 CAN)

Sportsman 850: Starting at $10,699 ($12,799 CAN)

Sportsman 1000: Starting at $15,499 ($18,499 CAN)

The 2023 Sportsman lineup will begin shipping to dealers this fall. To learn more about the 2023 Sportsman family, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fatv.polaris.com%2Fen-us%2F or join the conversation and follow on Facebook®, Instagram®, YouTube® and Twitter®.

Youth

With continued commitment to grow the off-road community, the Polaris ORV Youth lineup sets the standard for the next generation of riders. For 2023, Polaris expands its Outlaw 70 EFI lineup with an all-new Limited Edition (LE) trim option in Lime Squeeze, providing stand-out style while still offering class-leading capabilities and comforts in this kid-friendly ATV. The 2023 RANGER 150 EFI utility side-by-side comes equipped with new seat belt and shift boot covers, while also showcasing a new Avalanche Grey color. Parents can still expect the same top-of-the-line safety features in all Youth side-by-sides including helmet-aware technology, digital speed limiting and geofencing, while Youth ATV’s come with an adjustable speed limiter and safety tether.

2023 Youth Model Lineup:

Outlaw 70 EFI Limited Edition: Starting at $2,399 ($2,899 CAN)

Outlaw 70 EFI: Starting at $2,399 ($2,899 CAN)

Outlaw 110 EFI: Starting at $3,599 ($4,299 CAN)

Sportsman 110: Starting at $3,599 ($4,299 CAN)

Phoenix 200: Starting at $4,499 ($5,199 CAN)

RANGER 150 EFI: Starting at $6,299 ($7,299 CAN)

RZR 200 EFI: Starting at $6,799 ($7,799 CAN)

The 2023 Polaris Youth lineup will begin shipping to dealers this winter.

To learn more about the Polaris ORV 2023 lineup and to stay up to date on testing and demo opportunities, please visit https%3A%2F%2Foffroad.polaris.com%2Fen-us%2F or join the conversation and follow on Facebook®, Instagram®, YouTube® and Twitter®.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

