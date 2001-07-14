FOX Business Network (FBN) marked its fourth consecutive month as the leader in business news, according to Nielsen Media Research. As news of the market’s downturn continued to dominate the headlines, FBN’s business day (9:30 AM-5 PM/ET) coverage saw a 28% advantage over rival CNBC for the month of July, averaging 238,000 viewers compared to CNBC’s 186,000, while the critical market hours (9 AM-4 PM/ET) grew by 46% year-over-year. Notably, July marked CNBC’s lowest-rated month in business day and total day (6 AM-6 AM/ET) viewers since 2019; meanwhile all of FBN’s core business day programs saw year-over-year growth. Additionally, the network’s digital presence notched year-over-year growth across the board.

In July, Larry Kudlow’s eponymous show Kudlow (weekdays, 4 PM/ET) continued its reign recording five straight months as the number one news program in business television, sweeping the competition and notching its highest rated month ever in total viewers (346,000) a 79% advantage over CNBC’s Closing Bell (193,000 P2+). Additionally, Stuart Varney’s three-hour market-open program Varney & Co (weekdays, 9 AM-12 PM/ET) continued to crush the competition, beating CNBC’s Squawk on the Street/Techcheck for the fifth consecutive month (FBN 294,000 P2+ vs. CNBC 201,000 P2+) and placing second on the business news ranker.

In fact, nearly all of FBN’s daytime programming surpassed CNBC’s respective programming with Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays, 2 PM/ET) posting 189,000 and The Claman Countdown (weekdays, 3 PM/ET) averaging 194,000, each overtaking CNBC for the first time since 2018 with viewers. FBN also dominated the business news ranker earning 10 of the top 20 programs in business news including Kudlow, Varney & Co., The Claman Countdown, Making Money with Charles Payne, CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays, 12-2 PM/ET), The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald (weekdays, 6 PM/ET), FOX Business Tonight (weekdays, 5 PM/ET), Kennedy (Monday through Thursday, 7 PM/ET), Mornings with Maria (weekdays, 6-9 AM/ET) and Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street (Fridays, 7-7:30 PM/ET).

July 2022 also marked another strong period for FOX Business Digital, during which it experienced a 19% increase in total minutes spent, a 25% increase in unique devices and a 37% increase in total page views year-over-year.

***Below is the data according to Nielsen Media Research

Ratings for the month of July 2022

Business Day (9:30AM-5PM/ET)

FBN: 238,000 total viewers and 21,000 A25-54

CNBC: 186,000 total viewers and 35,000 A25-54

Market Hours (9AM-4PM/ET)

FBN: 227,000 total viewers and 20,000 A25-54

CNBC: 186,000 total viewers and 35,000 A25-54

Total Day (6AM-6AM/ET)

FBN: 141,000 total viewers and 14,000 A25-54

CNBC: 148,000 total viewers and 34,000 A25-54

**Program Specials Excluded​**

