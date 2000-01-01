Ron Baron Comments on Gartner

Shares of Gartner, Inc. ( IT, Financial), a provider of syndicated research, detracted from performance as investors contemplated the impact of a potential recession on future growth trends. We remain invested. Business conditions are strong, with Gartner’s research business compounding at double-digit levels. We expect sustained revenue growth and renewed focus on cost control to drive margin expansion and enhanced free cash flow generation. The company’s balance sheet is in excellent shape and can support repurchases and bolt-on acquisitions.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Growth Fund second-quarter 2022 letter.