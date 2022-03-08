RMR Wealth Builders recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 194 stocks valued at a total of $401.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(8.36%), VOO(8.34%), and VUG(7.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RMR Wealth Builders’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 219,894 shares in NAS:PECO, giving the stock a 1.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.84 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Phillips Edison & Co Inc traded for a price of $33.11 per share and a market cap of $3.77Bil. The stock has returned 21.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phillips Edison & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 94.60, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 29.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.46 and a price-sales ratio of 4.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, RMR Wealth Builders bought 24,366 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 35,361. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/03/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $274.82 per share and a market cap of $2,049.58Bil. The stock has returned -2.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-book ratio of 12.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.99 and a price-sales ratio of 10.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, RMR Wealth Builders bought 2,013 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 56,700. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $154.6.

On 08/03/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $134.16 per share and a market cap of $1,366.76Bil. The stock has returned -19.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 120.21, a price-book ratio of 10.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, RMR Wealth Builders bought 20,895 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 118,008. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $283.54.

On 08/03/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $250.66 per share and a market cap of $76.74Bil. The stock has returned -14.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a price-book ratio of 6.90.

During the quarter, RMR Wealth Builders bought 51,504 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 60,061. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.73.

On 08/03/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.22 per share and a market cap of $8.91Bil. The stock has returned -2.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

