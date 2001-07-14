Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, and SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced they have joined forces to help organizations adopt a comprehensive, risk-based approach to patch management and bolster cybersecurity against cyber threats, including ransomware attacks. Ivanti and SentinelOne will integrate their best-in-class technologies – Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management and SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform – to deliver vulnerability assessment, prioritization, and remediation at machine speed.

Today, patch management remains a significant challenge for many organizations. Security and IT teams often struggle with mapping vulnerabilities to software updates, patch lag, fragmented processes, diverse technology stacks and disjointed teams. According to a recent+Ivanti+survey, 71% of IT and security professionals said they find patching to be overly complex, cumbersome, and time consuming. And 53% said that organizing and prioritizing critical vulnerabilities takes up most of their time. As a result, many security and IT teams only patch new vulnerabilities or those that have been disclosed in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD). Yet this can lead to enterprise security gaps that allow threat actors to wreak havoc, as the NVD+currently+misses+over+20%25+of+all+common+vulnerabilities+and+exposures.

Legacy vulnerability management processes are clearly putting organizations at increased risk of cyberattacks. Today, unpatched application and OS vulnerabilities remain one of the most prominent attack vectors exploited by hackers. Attackers have been able to weaponize vulnerabilities faster than ever before and target the weaknesses that create maximum disruption and impact. In fact, the Ransomware+Index+Report+Q1+2022 revealed that the increased sophistication of ransomware groups has resulted in vulnerabilities being exploited within eight days of vulnerabilities being disclosed by vendors. This means that every vulnerability is a race against time between the enterprise to fortify all assets and threat actors to penetrate any soft target.

This partnership will help solve these challenges by enabling organizations to harden endpoints, improve cyber hygiene, and reduce attack surfaces by quickly detecting vulnerabilities and remediating those weaknesses, enterprise-wide, in a single click. The integrated Ivanti and SentinelOne solution will provide security and IT teams with context and adaptive intelligence regarding what their organization’s exposures are to vulnerabilities that are being actively exploited, including whether those vulnerabilities are tied to ransomware, and then enable them to quickly remediate those threats. Together, Ivanti and SentinelOne will help enterprises to greatly reduce the mean time to detect, discover, remediate, and respond to cyber threats, particularly critical vulnerabilities linked to or associated with ransomware.

“We are excited to partner with SentinelOne to help organizations bolster cyber hygiene and better defend against cyberattacks,” said Nayaki Nayyar, President and Chief Product Officer at Ivanti. “Our AI-based Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management solution can identify enterprise exposures and active threats, provide early warnings of vulnerability weaponization, predict attacks, and prioritize remediation activities. Plus, we offer agent-based and agent-less patching, and support for a broad-based catalog of over 350 enterprise applications. These advanced capabilities greatly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security and IT teams in assessing and deploying security patches and combating weaponized vulnerabilities used by cyber adversaries.”

“Autonomous vulnerability assessment and remediation is a necessity amid the uptick in cyberattack sophistication and volume,” said Nicholas Warner, President, Security at SentinelOne. “Singularity XDR helps organizations automate cybersecurity across endpoint, cloud, and identity. In partnership with Ivanti, we deliver an autonomous, risk-based approach for cybersecurity to our customers. Security teams benefit from automation so they can continuously identify vulnerability exposure and remediate those risks at machine speed.”

“The SentinelOne – Ivanti partnership is a great example of how Ivanti works with world-class cybersecurity ISVs to deliver patch management to their customers,” said Mark Stevens, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Strategic Alliances, Ivanti. “We are delighted to forge this relationship with SentinelOne and bring automated patching to SentinelOne customers and partners. It is another validation of the robust set of endpoint security solutions we offer to ISVs looking to strengthen their own solutions by leveraging our APIs and SDKs for patch management, discovery, remote control, application control and device control.”

To learn more about Ivanti’s OEM Licensing program and wide range of OEM patching solutions, click+here. Ivanti’s OEM Licensing program lets organizations build security solutions leveraging Ivanti technology within branded applications, accelerating time-to-market and adding new revenue without additional development overhead. To learn more about SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform, click+here.

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive as they work from anywhere. The Ivanti+Neurons+automation+platform connects the company’s industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Ivanti also offers a feature-rich portfolio of embedded+OEM+technologies that can accelerate time-to-market and increase revenue for partners. Over 40,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.

