Nextech+AR+Solutions+Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and 3D model services is pleased to announce it has launched a major new technology advancement with AR wayfinding into the events spaces as well as upgrades to its augmented reality spatial mapping platform, “ARway.”

ARway and Map D, a self-serve event management software solution, are now offering clients a total package event management product that now includes AR wayfinding, opening up another major potential revenue driver. Global Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market (2020 to 2025) is projected to grow to $23.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27.9%.- with major investments from Google, Qualcomm & Microsoft according to ResearchAndMarkets.com

AR wayfinding is a natural fit between ARway and Map D events which manages almost one thousand events annually including; Southeast Florida Apartment Association, Pennsylvania Apartment Association, Apartment Association of Southern Colorado, Indiana Apartment Association, Florida Home Builders Association, HBA of Central New York, Southern Utah Home Builders Association, BMW Dallas Marathon, KOA Kampgrounds of America and Live! by GL Events amongst others. AR wayfinding is well suited for expos, trade shows, conferences, and festivals. Basically, anywhere large groups of people come together in a flexible space, AR wayfinding can make a difference. It adds big value to event management software by providing wayfinding meta maps, engaging spatial experiences, and deep location intelligence. ARway is now well positioned to be making groundbreaking new experiences—with no programming required.

A most recent example of combined ARway and Map+D’s technology was the Restaurants Canada RC Show 2022 - Canada’s leading food service and hospitality event, which took place May 9-11, 2022. As an official partner of the event, Nextech launched+its+groundbreaking+365+Marketplace, and had its ARway 3D/AR and spatial technology on full display to the entire food, beverage and restaurant industry.

Watch a video of the RC Show with these exciting technologies in action - click+here.

Map D features a number of key services for event planning and management. These include attendee ticket sales, interactive floor plans; online booth sales, real-time event updates; management tools for exhibitors, sponsors, speakers, and sessions; location-based content and notifications; and the ability to easily create compelling AR experiences. This was bolstered by the addition of wayfinding, which is navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces.

It is anticipated that Map+D and ARway will continue to grow in the event space, and that the potential for wayfinding capabilities in the metaverse, and particularly for events, will only continue to grow.

These new upgrades will launch version v 1.2 of ARway, and include upgrades to the Web Creator Portal, the ARway Mobile App and ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK).

ARway new upgrades as of July 30th, 2022:

Marketing & Branding

New ARway website launched - https%3A%2F%2Fwww.arway.ai%2F

New ARway logo and branding launched

New ARway marketing and social media accounts launched - Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin

Web Creator Portal

MetaMaps: Map connectors

Map connectors Spatials: 3D models and floor plan upgrades

3D models and floor plan upgrades Location Intelligence: Content interactions

Content interactions Account Management: User management upgrades

User management upgrades Map Admin: Public maps and map management upgrades

ARway App

Ability to show public maps

Containerized white label app creation (v1)

ARwayKit SDK

API endpoints for white label apps

Templated scenes for large scale mapping

Detailed documentation

GPS tagging

Automatic map connectors

The ARway offering has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, consisting of indoor navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces. With value propositions spanning multiple industries and use cases, ARway opens Nextech’s 3D/AR technology solutions to new substantial markets, for use by creators, brands, and companies.

About the ARway Offering

Web Creator Platform

The Web-Based Creator Platform provides 'advanced' authoring capabilities compared to the mobile app, including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects. Placing content in a large area using only mobile app required the user to physically be in the specific location which was unscalable. The web studio allows the user to place and author content remotely and at scale.

Mobile App

With the ARway mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes using their smartphone, and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality wayfinding, audio, text, images, and more. Nextech AR provides several pre-loaded 3D objects which creators can leverage to populate their metaverse. The platform has a Visual Position System (“VPS”) which Nextech refers to as Mapping and Localization where users can map and enable VPS in any area through the platform. Occlusion, depth sensing and segmentation are also available. Users can share their metaverse with others, creating a new level of immersive interactivity for social, branding, advertising, gaming and more metaverse experiences.

ARwayKit SDK

The Software Development Kit contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway technology. Creators will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal. The SDK features the latest and greatest of the ARway mobile app. To request early access to the ARwayKit SDK - click+here

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the metaverse. Our platform-agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech's e-commerce platforms include vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech's leading-edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

