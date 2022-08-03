PR Newswire

One lucky at-home fan can win one million Wyndham Rewards points

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program spanning more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals, returns to Sedgefield Country Club this week as proud title sponsor of the 83rd annual Wyndham Championship, bringing with it the chance for fans at the course and at home to win their share of over 100 million Wyndham Rewards points.

"The Wyndham Championship is one of the most fan-friendly stops on the PGA TOUR, and we want this year's tournament to be more rewarding than ever before," said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "From points for free night giveaways at the tournament to a chance to win one million Wyndham Rewards points just by watching at home, fans this year won't just be dreaming about getting away with Wyndham, they can actually win the points to do it!"

A Return to Points Paradise

Broadcasting on Golf Channel and CBS, this year's Wyndham Championship will transport fans to a tropical, vacation-themed oasis. Signature course elements like Club Wyndham Beach and the tournament's iconic sand sculpture are back and joined by fan favorite spots like Margaritaville at the Wyndham, the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card Club, the USO Patriots Outpost presented by Truist and Heroes Vacation Club and more.

Also back this year is the Wyndham Rewards Points Paradise Pavilion. Thursday through Sunday, fans are invited to participate in a four-day interactive digital scavenger hunt that will have them searching course grounds for Wyndham Rewards branded QR codes. Using their mobile phones, fans will scan each code they find, unlocking Wyndham Rewards points along the way. The more codes they scan, the more points they'll unlock—up to a four-day total of 15,000 points—enough for a weekend away at thousands of Hotels by Wyndham. Kids are invited to play as well for a chance to win instant prizes.

At-home fans in the U.S. can also get in on the fun by participating in this year's watch and win experience, earning up to 3,000 points—enough for a discounted hotel stay at thousands of hotels—with a chance to win the grand prize: one million Wyndham Rewards points. To play, all fans need to do is tune into the tournament Saturday on CBS and keep an eye out for one of three larger-than-life, road-trip themed, sand sculptures. Upon spotting any one of the sculptures, they should head to WyndhamRewards.com, where they can click on the Points Paradise banner and indicate on which hole they spotted the sculpture. The first 5,000 at-home fans to log on and answer correctly will earn 3,000 Wyndham Rewards points while one-lucky fan will be randomly selected to win one million Wyndham Rewards points. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Millions of points will be available to claim for both of the above activations and fans must be members of Wyndham Rewards, which is free-to-join, to claim any earned rewards. Wyndham Rewards points will be distributed approximately 7-10 days post tournament and must be claimed by October 31, 2022. For more details on both of the above activations, including full terms and conditions, visit www.wynpointsparadise.com.

Two Leading Travel Companies, One Award-Winning Rewards Program

The proud title sponsor of the Wyndham Championship since 2018, Wyndham Rewards is the blue thread that ties together the global portfolios of two of the world's largest travel companies: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company and Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership business, part of Travel + Leisure Co.

Consistently recognized by readers of USA TODAY as the number one hotel rewards program, no matter where or how you travel, Wyndham Rewards helps make those travels more rewarding. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem points towards free nights at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the world or a host of other rewards like tours, activities, gas discounts, gift cards, shopping and more.

Wyndham Championship Fore! Good

Creating positive impact in the community is a hallmark of the Wyndham Championship, and Wyndham Championship Fore! Good—the tournament's signature philanthropic platform—helps give back to worthy causes in central North Carolina and beyond.

This year, in support of Wyndham Championship Fore! Good, when a PGA TOUR golfer makes birdie or better on the 15th, 16th or 17th hole during the third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday, Wyndham Rewards will donate $500 to one of the Championship's signature charities via "Birdies Fore Backpacks." In addition, Thursday through Sunday, should a PGA TOUR golfer make a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole, Wyndham Rewards will donate an additional 250,000 Wyndham Rewards points to all four signature charities, for a combined total of one million Wyndham Rewards points.

Through Birdies Fore Backpacks, Wyndham Rewards works with local organizations—Backpack Beginnings, Forsyth Backpacks, Out of the Garden Project and United Way of Greater High Point—to help feed children from low-income families around the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina. Backpacks are packed with nutritionally-sound meals, which families take home every weekend. Just $5 can feed one child for a weekend while $150 can feed a child for a school year. Since its creation in 2014, the program has provided more than 750,000 meals to thousands of local families.

The Wyndham Championship runs through Sunday, Aug. 7. Teachers, first responders and members of the military are invited to attend for free along with a guest after submitting proper registration. To learn more, or to purchase tickets, visit www.wyndhamchampionship.com.

About the Wyndham Championship

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament's social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a range of rewards, including free nights at approximately 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 95 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 819,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 95 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations is the world's largest vacation ownership business with more than 245 vacation club resorts around the world that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model. The brand portfolio — featuring Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham, and Shell Vacations Club — offers travelers the chance to own their vacation and explore places they've never visited before, year after year. More than 830,000 owners enjoy stays in a home away from home, featuring spacious suites with separate bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, living and dining areas, as well as resort-style amenities and services. Wyndham Destinations is part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL). Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.

Contact

Rob Goodman

Director of Media Relations

Wyndham Championship

(336) 299-4321

[email protected]

Rob Myers

Sr. Director, Global Communications

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(973) 753-6590

[email protected]

Melissa Landy

Public Relations

Wyndham Destinations

(407) 626-3830

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-rewards-giving-away-over-100-million-points-as-83rd-annual-wyndham-championship-returns-to-sedgefield-301598335.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts