A feature-rich gaming headset that is lightweight and comfortable, perfect for long gaming sessions on Xbox, PC, and mobile devices.



WOODINVILLE, Wash., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidSound, crafters of premium audio products specifically for the needs of gamers in their everyday lives, today launched the LucidSound LS100X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S. LucidSound leveraged consumer feedback to create the ultimate high-value wireless headset with a groundbreaking collection of features that is also compatible with Xbox One, Windows 10/11 and mobile devices via Bluetooth. The Designed for Xbox LS100X is available now at LucidSound.com for $99.99 as well as Amazon, with more retailers coming soon.

Comfortable Marathon Gaming

With the LS100X, the fun doesn't have to stop thanks to its impressive Extended Play Battery Life that gives gamers up to 130 hours of playtime when connected via Bluetooth or up to 72 hours in Game Mode when connected via the Wireless USB adapter. Gamers can finally play multiple marathon gaming sessions in a row without having to break just to charge their headset. Plus, the headset is engineered to look and feel great during all that playtime. The ultra-lightweight frame and memory foam padding on both the earcups and headband provide a superior level of comfort.

Built for Xbox, PC, and Even Mobile Gaming

This versatile headset features two ways to connect to your favorite consoles, PC, and mobile devices. In Game Mode, LS100X connects seamlessly to the included Wireless USB Adapter, providing a low latency interference-free connection that is strong even in crowded Wi-Fi environments. Switching to Bluetooth Mode allows the headset to connect to a device through Bluetooth. This can be a mobile device, PC, or a compatible Bluetooth enabled device. With two connection types to choose from, gamers can pick one that meets their audio needs and switching between the two is as simple as holding down a button.

Competitive Gaming Edge

The LS100X features Quick Access Audio Controls located on the left and right earcups, providing a simple method to quickly adjust a variety of audio settings for the headset. This along with the dual-mic system, optional mic monitoring, and voice prompts to operate the headset, gives gamers a personalized audio experience without having to fumble with small dials.

This headset comes with custom tuned 50mm drivers, which provide amazing sound quality in games and voice chat. Users can choose from 3 different EQ modes: Signature, Bass Boost, and FPS to give gamers the biggest advantage depending on what they are playing or listening to. For the best audio experience when playing on Xbox or PC, the headset offers premium spatial sound through Windows Sonic.

For more information, visit us at www.LucidSound.com.

About LucidSound

LucidSound was founded with a simple mission: to serve gamers everywhere by making gaming headsets that sound great, feel great, and look great. In 2016, a small team of gaming industry veterans leveraged their collective experience to pioneer a new direction in gaming audio, bringing audiophile grade sound, premium build quality, and a fresh take on design to the category. Winning media awards right from the start, LucidSound quickly became an industry leader thanks to our dedicated community of partners and fans. LucidSound aims to be the audio brand you trust in gaming and life. LucidSound is part of PowerA, a division of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world's largest designers, marketers, and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products, sold in more than 100 countries across the globe. LucidSound gaming headsets and accessories are sold at retailers worldwide.

About PowerA

PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand that has become known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers the safest products possible including game controllers, cases, starter kits, and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA products are available across the globe at major retailers including North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA.com .

