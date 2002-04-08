As Chief Executive of recently acquired SemaConnect, Mr. Reddy brings decades of EV industry experience and know-how that will further drive Blink’s global reach and growth

Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today is pleased to announce Mahi Reddy has been elected to its Board of Directors (Board), adding valuable industry experience and strategic counsel. Mr. Reddy joins the Blink Board while serving as Chief Executive Officer of SemaConnect LLC, a Blink Charging company.

As a member of the Board, Mr. Reddy will advise on the growth strategies and EV products and services for Blink. His expertise in information technology gained through his long tenure as a founder and senior executive in the EV industry and his extensive experience with embedded systems and server-side IT make him an invaluable asset to the Board.

“The addition of Mahi to Blink’s Board of Directors provides a unique perspective that will be strongly leveraged. His deep understanding of the EV and alternative fueling industry, coupled with his ongoing leadership of SemaConnect, will help us as we navigate an increasingly complex industry and further integrate our two companies,” said Blink Founder and Executive Chairman Michael D. Farkas. “Mahi is well known for his innovativeness and forward-thinking, making him an invaluable addition to the Board. We look forward to his expertise as Blink continues to scale up its business and make EV charging accessible to everyone around the world.”

Mr. Reddy is a highly regarded serial entrepreneur, with SemaConnect being his sixth successful company. Previously, he co-founded CBay Systems Ltd., which was listed on NASDAQ (MODL) and then taken private by JP Morgan after growing to $70 million in annual revenue and being twice named Healthcare Informatics 100 Leading IT Companies in healthcare.

“I’m excited to join the Blink board at such a pivotal time of impressive growth and expansion,” said Mr. Reddy. “Blink is a leader in the EV charging industry with innovative technologies and services that are helping to bring EV charging to every home, place of work and destination location possible and I look forward to working with such a talented team.”

As is common practice for Blink, the Board regularly evaluates its composition to ensure its skills, experience, and professional perspectives are in alignment with the status and projected growth of the company for all Blink shareholders. Mr. Reddy joins existing members Michael D. Farkas, Ritsaart van Montfrans, Louis Buffalino, Jack Levine, Kenneth Marks, and Brendan Jones, four of whom are independent.

About Blink Charging



Blink Charging Company ( BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 48,000 charging ports across 19 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

