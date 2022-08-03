LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), Cannabis Global, Inc., a licensed Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor in the cannabis sector, today announces its plans to launch multiple new and innovative cannabis brands and products into the California marketplace during August.

Edward Manolos, CEO of Cannabis Global, commented, "This month, we will be releasing 23 new product SKUs, most of which are based on either solventless technologies or zero cannabis taste emulsions for the edibles marketplace. We plan to follow up on these product introductions with two new distribution agreements for a new class of products in the cannabis edibles and beverage categories. It will be an exciting time for Cannabis Global, our Natural Plant Extract manufacturing subsidiary, and our multiple marketing partners as we bring these new products to the marketplace."

These product and brand introductions will include:

El Cheapo Branded Edibles - Earlier this year, Cannabis Global and Caliwanna distribution formed a subsidiary of the Company named Caliwanna Cannabis Global to market and distribute new cannabis products under several brand names. The product line's positioning is based on utilizing the best ingredients available and zero cannabis taste infusions and then pricing to retailers at or below less competitive products that are based on inferior ingredients and far less desirable taste profiles. This "Zero Cannabis Taste" product line began shipping last week. The Caliwanna Cannabis Global website can be viewed at www.caliwanna.com.

Northern Lights Branded Products - Next week, Cannabis Global will be introducing its Northern Lights branded products in conjunction with Equity Brands, Inc. of Long Beach, California. The products line, which has recently passed California compliance testing, will include nine product SKUs of cannabis flower, rosin-infused prerolls, and no cannabis taste edibles. The product brand positioning for Northern Lights will be one of premium ingredients at highly competitive pricing. The new product line can be viewed at www.equitybrands.co.

8-Bit Buds - Cannabis Global's product and distribution partnership with the 8-Bits Buds brand is expanding this week via the launch of three new ultra-potency rosin-infused cannabis prerolls. NPE has completed production on the initial orders, with shipping beginning throughout California this week. In addition, the companies are expanding their collective sales and distribution of several SKU's of packaged cannabis flower, with several new products being launched this month. The 8-Bits Buds product line can be viewed at www.8-bitbuds.com.

Wolfgang Wax Solventless Products - In conjunction with its Caliwanna partners, Natural Plant Extract of California (NPE), has been selected as the manufacturing partner for a new line of solventless products, including rosin-infused prerolls, cannabis rosin, and high potency, enhanced Lebanese-style hash. The new branding for Wolfgang Wax is viewable at www.wolfgangwax.com.

White Label Manufacturing - During August, the Company plans to begin shipping three new cannabis flower and edibles product SKUs for delivery services under a white label manufacturing contract.

Hash 2.0 Company Brand - In conjunction with several of its partnership companies, the Company will be launching a new line of extracted cannabis products of traditional Lebanese-style blond hash, but at potency levels considerably above the traditionally styled product category. Natural Plants Extract plans to launch the new product type via several brand partners.

Cannabis Beverage and Specialty Products Distribution - In September, Cannabis Global plans to launch the manufacturing and distribution of a new class of cannabis infusion emulsion technology. These products will be based on chemical-free, nano, and microemulsions to be used as the base infusion technologies for various cannabis beverages, edibles, and related products.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

