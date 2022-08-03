FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced today that its subsidiary Soft-ex Communications has launched its Three Analyst platform with Three UK.

Soft-ex is now delivering its latest digital billing communications and analytics platform, Three Analyst, as an integral offering in the new Three Business Adapt portfolio, to Three UK's business customers. The platform is designed to provide Three's customers with the ability to track mobile usage and spend. It also gives bill insights to take control of communications spend via a self-serve portal and offers the option to have reports delivered straight to the clients' inbox.

"We are delighted to be working with Three UK as they recently chose our very latest design-led digital bill presentment and analytics solution," said Ian Sparling, Chief Executive Officer at Soft-ex. "Our solution will optimise customer online engagement while also delivering internal efficiencies. We look forward to growing this relationship and will continue to introduce a range of new initiatives to ensure that Three Analyst remains the market's leading solution."

Commenting for Three UK, Snehal Bhudia, Director of Business Propositions and Go To Market said, "Three Business Adapt provides businesses with an adaptable, scalable solution that's simple to use and gives much-needed cost certainty. A core value-add service of Three Business Adapt is the Three Analyst portal with its innovative, integrated analytics dashboard. This partnership between Three and Soft-ex delivers a competitive differentiator, allowing businesses to control usage and spending with a simple and digital customer experience.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated, "In an ever-changing business landscape, enterprises need solutions that adapt to the way we now work. With the acceleration of digitalisation, DSPs (Digital Service Providers) are now intently focused on more effective customer engagement, and that includes enhancing billing communications and self-serve portals. Soft-ex, together with Three UK, provides a best-in-class customer engagement platform for their business clients, and enhances WidePoint's positioning with enterprise clients."

About Three UK

Three UK launched in 2003 as the UK's first 3G only network, laying its foundations as the network that was born to be different. Today Three is a connectivity company that connects people to people, people to things and things to things and has 9.6 million customers. The Three network today covers 99% of the UK population and carries 28% of the UK's mobile data traffic. Three launched 5G in August 2019, is the largest holder of spectrum in the UK and has been recognised by Ookla as having the UK's fastest 5G network. Three is the only operator able to meet the International Telecoms Union (ITU) 2020 standard of 100MHz of contiguous spectrum for full 5G services. Three is part of the CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd group of companies which has mobile operations in 11 countries. Three UK employs more than 4,800 people across offices in Reading and Glasgow and 311 retail stores.

About Soft-ex

Soft-ex, part of the WidePoint Group, is a leading supplier of SaaS-based Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS) that provide unique online data intelligence for Digital Service Providers and their Business & Consumer customers for fixed, mobile and PABX communications. Headquartered in Ireland, Soft-ex is proud to serve our clients and partners across the globe. For more information, visit soft-ex.net.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/710648/WidePoints-Subsidiary-Soft-ex-Launches-Three-Analyst-with-Three-UK-to-Deliver-Soft-exs-Innovative-Digital-Bill-Presentment-and-Analytics-Solution-to-Business-Customers



