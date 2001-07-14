OneMain+Financial, the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit, has implemented a Borrower’s Assistance program to provide relief to customers in Kentucky affected by recent flooding. The program, which went into effect Aug. 2, will provide options to eligible customers, including deferring loan payments. The assistance will be available through Sept. 2 for customers in 13 counties in eastern Kentucky: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe.

OneMain will host a community relief event on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the company’s branch in Hazard, KY, to distribute supplies. In addition, OneMain team members are leading online and in-person collection drives to gather food and other necessities.

"The damage in eastern Kentucky is devastating, and we are committed to helping our local communities get through this difficult time,” said Tracey Woodyard, who heads OneMain’s office in London, KY. “As part of the state, we want to support our fellow Kentuckians and important recovery efforts.”

OneMain has 35 branches in Kentucky in addition to the company’s London site, employing about 500 people. The company services nearly 54,000 customer accounts in the state.

In addition to a possible deferment, the program ensures that eligible borrowers who have contacted a OneMain representative and been accepted into the program do not incur late fees and returned payment fees.

Customers should call 844-791-3990 to discuss assistance options.

About OneMain Financial

