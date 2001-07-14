CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that its AlloCare® mobile health app features expanded medication adherence and patient-provider communication capabilities resulting from the successful integration of MedActionPlan®, an acquisition made last year.

MedActionPlan PRO is a medication management and adherence platform designed to simplify post-transplant medication regimens. It is used by more than 140 transplant centers to simplify post-transplant medication regimens. By integrating MedActionPlan PRO into the AlloCare app, participating transplant centers can now push personalized education, medication regimen details, and reminder alerts directly to their patient’s smartphone. Patients are empowered to take greater control of their health and medication adherence.

“CareDx’s strategy of delivering patient-centered digital health solutions to improve the transplant journey has come to fruition with the seamless integration of MedActionPlan PRO with our AlloCare app,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “We are incredibly proud to expand the medication management features on our AlloCare app to help thousands of patients and their clinicians work together to successfully manage complex medication regimens for optimal transplant health and longevity.”

The popular AlloCare mobile app, downloaded over 50,000 times, helps patients navigate the pre-transplant referral and waitlist process, and post-transplant helps to track their personal health metrics and test results, manage their complex medication regimens, and connect with other users who have had a transplant.

“As one of the first users of MedActionPlan PRO, I have been a strong proponent of its use for over two decades. I am extremely pleased that CareDx has integrated this leading medication adherence platform into its AlloCare app as far too many patients experience complications and graft failure due to errors with dosing and timing of medication,” said Pamela Maxwell, PharmD, BCPS, Executive Director of Clinical Pharmacy Services at University Health in San Antonio, Texas.

Added Kiran Dhanireddy, MD, FACS, Vice President of Transplant Institute and Surgical Director of Liver Transplantation at Tampa General Hospital, “The integration of the MedActionPlan PRO platform directly into the AlloCare app is an exciting development that will help participating centers easily send medication information and alerts directly to a patient’s smartphone to promote medication adherence and drive positive health outcomes.”

Medication non-adherence is one of the leading causes of organ transplant graft loss.1-3 In kidney transplantation, research shows that up to fifty-two percent of patients do not take their medications as prescribed4 and that up to sixty percent of non-adherence is unintentional and may be a result of forgetting to take medication or lack of awareness of the importance of precise medication regimen adherence.5 Medication regimens for organ transplant patients are incredibly complex. Adding to transplant medication complexity are regular dose changes, on and off days, and weaning schedules.

For more information on MedActionPlan PRO go here.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: %3Cb%3Ewww.CareDx.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with AlloCare® and the integration of MedActionPlan PRO into the AlloCare mobile app (the “Integration”). These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of AlloCare or the Integration; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2022, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2022 ended on March 31, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 5, 2022, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

