Zara, the global fashion brand and part of Inditex Group, is partnering with Renewcell for a capsule collection made with Circulose®, a branded material produced from 100% recycled textiles.

Circulose®, developed by Renewcell, is a biodegradable raw material used to produce textile fibers for fashion like viscose and lyocell. Fibers produced with Circulose® helps brands to limit the use of virgin textile fibers, reducing the climate and environmental impact caused by raw material production and waste.

"Zara is one of the largest fashion brands in the world, a testament to its power to influence real change within the industry. Collaborations with such global brands, bring our vision to change fashion at scale to life, and our rapid growth would not be possible without partners like Zara joining this shift. We are delighted to reveal this collection made with Circulose® as the latest step in our ongoing collaboration." said Patrik Lundström, CEO of Renewcell.

Soon operating at commercial scale in their new plant in Sundsvall, Sweden, the 100% textile-to-textile recycled material Circulose® by Renewcell continues to save waste from landfills by creating value through circular supply chains with brands around the world, now with Zara.

For Zara, this collaboration is part of Inditex's Sustainability Innovation Hub, an open-innovation platform. The aim is to work alongside start-ups, academic institutions, and tech centers to promote and scale initiatives developing new materials, technologies and processes that reduce the environmental footprint of fashion and help advance towards more sustainable production.

The collection made with Circulose® is available beginning August 4th at www.zara.com.

About Circulose® - changing fashion from the inside

Circulose® is a new branded material produced from 100% textile waste. Renewcell's customers use Circulose® as a raw material to produce biodegradable textile fibers for fashion like viscose and lyocell. By replacing virgin textile fibers with fibers produced from Circulose®, fashion brands can significantly reduce the environmental impact caused by raw material production and fashion waste. More information on Circulose® can be found at www.circulo.se

About Zara

Zara is part of Inditex, a global fashion retail group. Founded in Spain in 1975, its collections are currently sold over an integrated platform of stores and online in more than 200 markets. Nurturing a highly intimate relationship with its customers, Zara's designers respond instinctively to their needs with fashion-forward products for everyone via an integrated and sustainable business model that places the customer at the center.

With a business model focused on innovative sustainability and customer service, Zara and Inditex are committed to achie climate neutrality by 2040.

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) (‘Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Drapers Magazine recognized Circulose® at their 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Renewcell's Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, [email protected].

