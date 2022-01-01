Bancroft, a leading non-profit organization, announced it has selected RingCentral%2C+Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, to improve operations, reduce costs, and deliver better care for children and adults with autism, brain injuries, and other neurological disabilities.

Bancroft restructured its technology approach to improve patient care, employee recruitment, and retention. Working with Helm Partners, Bancroft conducted a thorough review of their previous cloud-based phone system, which was limiting their capabilities. Upon performing a thorough marketplace analysis, Bancroft selected RingCentral’s cloud communications platform because it allowed access to unlimited call capacity and a fully scalable system that can adapt to their needs in periods of growth.

"RingCentral hit all the requirements on our list: ease of use and administration, great reporting and analytics, and a unified platform for phone, messaging, and video conferencing," said Fina Nash, Senior Vice President of Business Operations and Innovation at Bancroft. "Also—and this one was big for us—RingCentral offered easy integration with many applications central to our key workflows. Our admissions department, marketing department, and IT team now use RingCentral Contact Center™ to help deliver a better experience to our staff, partners, and patients.”

“RingCentral was the best fit for Bancroft – a unified communications and contact center solution that is always up, simple to manage, and easily adaptive to their very specific requirements,” said Paul Weiss, Chief Executive - Strategy and Consulting at Helm Partners. “We are always happy when our clients achieve the successful outcomes they intend to, and RingCentral’s industry-leading communications solutions have proven to deliver that to our valued customers.”

Overall, Bancroft noted three significant highlights in using RingCentral:

Improved experience: With RingCentral Contact Center powering support operations, Bancroft can more efficiently connect people calling with inquiries or referrals.

With RingCentral Contact Center powering support operations, Bancroft can more efficiently connect people calling with inquiries or referrals. Reduced costs: By eliminating telephony hardware and service contracts for their legacy system, Bancroft saves money that the nonprofit can use to help those they support.

By eliminating telephony hardware and service contracts for their legacy system, Bancroft saves money that the nonprofit can use to help those they support. Streamlined workflows: Integrating RingCentral with productivity apps such as Salesforce®, OneLogin®, and Google Chrome® is helping create efficiencies for the staff, which allows for better care of those in need.

Bancroft employees are also streamlining and improving their workflows with the built-in RingCentral Video®. “Before COVID, we didn't do virtual meetings. With RingCentral Video, employees now can easily have those meetings by video conference, which means less time traveling, more productivity, and ultimately more time helping children and adults with autism and other disabilities,” added Nash.

"Increasingly, we are seeing customers realize the value of having a complete unified communications and contact center solution. The ability to enable a best-in-class employee experience and service our customers with greater ease and efficiency, all in one solution, sets RingCentral apart from other vendors,” said Carson Hostetter, chief revenue officer of RingCentral. “We’re proud to work with an organization like Bancroft that profoundly impacts children and adults living with disabilities and empowers them to unlock their potential.”

About Bancroft

Bancroft is a leading nonprofit provider of programs and services for individuals with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and those in need of neurological rehabilitation. It all started in 1883 with one remarkable woman – a Philadelphia schoolteacher named Margaret Bancroft. Today, through innovative programs supported by clinical experts, Bancroft offers a comprehensive range of services aimed at unlocking the full potential in each person and meeting their changing needs throughout their different stages in life. Programming includes special education, vocational training, supported employment, structured day programs, residential treatment programs, community living programs, and behavioral support.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company’s video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2022 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Video, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Contact Center, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005027/en/