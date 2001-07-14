IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, today announced it will participate in the Black+Hat+Network+Operations+Center+%28NOC%29 to provide a highly secure, high-availability network in one of the most demanding environments in the world–the+Black+Hat+USA+2022+event.

During the event, which will take place in Las Vegas from Aug. 6-11, 2022, IronNet will provide visibility and detection of malicious behaviors on the network using the IronNet+Collective+Defense%3Csup%3ESM%3C%2Fsup%3E+platform, which is designed to help defend against increased global cyber threats.

“During IronNet’s participation in the NOC, we will monitor the Wi-Fi networks being used by the event’s guests and attendees,” said Don Closser, Chief Product Officer, IronNet. “IronNet is honored to once again join the best of breed team of solution providers at the NOC that are tasked to ensure the safety and security of all Black Hat USA 2022 presenters, trainers, and attendees who want to use and access the event’s network.”

This hand-selected team meets several months before the Black Hat event to incorporate the latest infrastructure and security solutions into a workable network design. The NOC team reconvenes days before the event for the deployment of a network that must be operational on the first day of the event.

“We know people come to Black Hat to test the new techniques they learn at the conference, so it’s critical to keep the networks used for training and general attendees secure,” said Closser. “This is a challenge that our threat hunters are looking forward to because they are passionate about demonstrating the innovative IronNet Collective Defense platform.”

Black Hat attendees can visit the NOC to witness this state-of-the-art network. The NOC will also be streamed lived on the Black+Hat+USA+2022+Twitch+channel+on the following dates:

Tuesday, August 9 from 10 am to 4 pm PT

Wednesday, August 10 from 10 am to 4 pm PT

Thursday, August 11 from 10 am to 4 pm PT

This marks the second year in a row that IronNet has participated in the Black Hat USA NOC. Back in May, IronNet joined several other vendors and participated+in+the+Black+Hat+Asia+NOC+in+Singapore.

The IronNet Collective Defense platform is the only solution that can identify anomalous behaviors and deliver actionable attack intelligence to all the other participants in the IronNet community. It serves as an early warning system for all participating companies and organizations, strengthening network security through correlated alerts, automated triage, and extended hunt support.

IronNet will demonstrate its platform during Black Hat USA 2022 at booth 866 on August 10 and 11. To learn more about the platform, see a list of IronNet presenters or to schedule a meeting with an IronNet expert, please visit the Black+Hat+page+on+our+website.

About IronNet, Inc.

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.

