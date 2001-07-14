Varsity+Tutors, a Nerdy+Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) company, and developer of the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and adults, today announced Learning Memberships. This first-of-its-kind all-inclusive offering gives students access to a comprehensive array of learning resources to ensure students have personalized and ongoing learning support regardless of what they are learning, where they might need help, and how they might want to learn.

The new product offering brings together 1-on-1 tutoring spanning 3,000+ subjects, more than 10,000 live group classes per year, adaptive diagnostic assessments and self-study modules, celebrity-led StarCourses, and more to help students navigate the new school year with comprehensive, personalized support whenever they need it.

Learning Memberships are available for students of all ages, including K-8, high school and college students, as well as professionals, available as part of a single monthly fee. The product offering provides students consistent, expert instruction across a wide range of academic and enrichment subjects and is oriented toward providing comprehensive and ongoing personalized learning support. This includes access to 1-on-1 tutoring, thousands of live classes, as well as interactive learning tools guided by adaptive assessments. Weekly programming spans live drop-in instruction for core academic subjects in math, reading, science, and language arts, as well as a full array of additional live enrichment courses. For example, language instruction includes classes for introductory Mandarin for grades K-2, all the way up to Conversation Workshops for advanced Spanish learners. Computer science classes range from Roblox or Minecraft coding classes for K-6 students or Python or AutoCAD for high school or college and adult learners.

“Research overwhelmingly shows that students benefit from ongoing, consistent support, delivered across multiple formats. Rather than try to cram or play catch up, our approach ensures that students create intentional habits that lead to better learning outcomes and academic success over time,” said Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy. “The Learning Membership is a comprehensive destination that gives students personalized support all year long. Instead of having to search -- and often scramble -- for the right help as needs arise, students can now rely on a single membership for the ongoing support they need to accomplish their goals and achieve academic success.”

Monthly learning memberships include:

1-on-1 tutoring in any subject. Utilizing individual student goals, needs, and proficiency as a guide, Varsity Tutors intelligently matches learners with an expert tutor and a learning plan tailored to their unique learning style.

Utilizing individual student goals, needs, and proficiency as a guide, Varsity Tutors intelligently matches learners with an expert tutor and a learning plan tailored to their unique learning style. Live drop-in classes focused on core academics, including math, science, reading, and language arts.

focused on core academics, including math, science, reading, and language arts. Unlimited live Classes . High school students can access hundreds of classes ranging from Python or Spanish, to SAT-prep and college admissions interactive classes. K-8 students can participate in courses spanning coding and languages, sketching and financial literacy.

High school students can access hundreds of classes ranging from Python or Spanish, to SAT-prep and college admissions interactive classes. K-8 students can participate in courses spanning coding and languages, sketching and financial literacy. Celebrity-led classes. Students can participate in hundreds of live and on-demand StarCourse classes, led by celebrity instructors such as astronauts, Olympians, TV hosts, museum directors, and YouTube stars.

Students can participate in hundreds of live and on-demand StarCourse classes, led by celebrity instructors such as astronauts, Olympians, TV hosts, museum directors, and YouTube stars. Access to state-of-the-art adaptive assessment tools. These tools use the latest learning science to evaluate a student’s proficiency in a given subject, then generate a personalized learning plan that shows where they need to improve and course material that can help.

For more information, visit: https://www.varsitytutors.com/membership/overview

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats — including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nerdy.com%2F.

