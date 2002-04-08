MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation ( LQDA) announced today that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international) and entering the conference code: 8369322. A webcast of the call will be available and archived for 30 days on Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/index.php/investors/events-and-presentations.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

