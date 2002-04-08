NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. ( VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, will return to Black Hat USA as a Gold Sponsor on August 10 – 11 in Las Vegas. Varonis experts will be in-person at booth #2934 and online in the virtual Business Hall for 1:1 demos and to answer questions about securing data in the cloud.



Visit Varonis at Black Hat to see how the Varonis Data Security Platform helps companies minimize their blast radius ― the damage attackers can do once they land on a network. Learn how Varonis closes security gaps on-prem, in Microsoft 365, and across popular SaaS and IaaS apps and services, including Salesforce, Google Drive, Box, AWS, Okta, Jira, Slack, GitHub, and Zoom.

Varonis Highlights at Black Hat USA 2022:

Meet Varonis In-Person: Join Varonis at booth #2934 on Wednesday, August 10, and Thursday, August 11. Schedule a 1:1 meeting, watch presentations and see the newest features for DatAdvantage Cloud that let you visualize and prioritize security risk across today's mission-critical SaaS applications and cloud data stores. We'll also have giveaways and our legendary Breacho game.





Virtual Visits: Stop by the Varonis booth in the virtual Business Hall, where you can schedule demos of the Varonis Data Security Platform and DatAdvantage Cloud.





Stop by the Varonis booth in the virtual Business Hall, where you can schedule demos of the Varonis Data Security Platform and DatAdvantage Cloud. Virtual On-Demand Session: Remote work and the rise of cloud collaboration increase your attack surface and give attackers more opportunities to compromise critical data stores and applications. At the Varonis virtual booth, learn how to mitigate risk and reduce your blast radius by putting your data first during the session "Attack Surface vs. Blast Radius."



Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, and education sectors.

