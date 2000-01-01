In this tutorial, we will discuss how to create your own value stock screener using GuruFocus’ All-in-one Screener, a powerful tool that contains more than 500 fundamental, valuation, profitability, growth, dividend, guru and insider filters. You can also create customized filters to further narrow the list of stocks that tailor to your investing strategy.

Accessing the Screener

To access the Screener, please select “Screeners” from the GuruFocus Blue Ribbon and then select “All-in-One Screener” from the “GuruFocus Screeners” or “Value Screens” columns.

Regions, countries and exchanges

GuruFocus tracks over 90,000 stocks across the globe, broken down into several regions, countries and exchanges. You can select the regions you wish to screen by clicking on the appropriate checkmarks. You can also subscribe to additional regions by clicking on a region you are not subscribed to.

GuruFocus Screens

The All-in-One Screener contains a wide range of predefined Screener templates to help guide you to stock ideas based on Ben Graham, Peter Lynch and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s investing strategies. You can start with a predefined screen by clicking on “GuruFocus Screens” and selecting the desired screen from the drop-down menu.

My Screens

You can save your own screens and retrieve them by clicking “My Screens” and selecting the desired screen. The “My Screens” menu contains a search bar for easier access to the desired screen.

Setting filters / entering values

The All-in-One Screener contains over 500 filters broken down into several categories, including fundamental, valuation ratio, profitability, growth, valuation rank, price, dividends, gurus and insiders. You can set filters by selecting a value from the drop-down menu or directly entering the value into the cell.

Search filters

The All-in-One Screener contains a “Search Filter” field that facilitates finding the desired filter. For example, you can search for filters involving debt. The Screener will then show you the filters containing the keyword debt.

Save new screen

When you set filters, the All-in-One Screener will display an active “Temp Screen” tab in the Screens section. You can save your screen by clicking on the “Save” button located inside this tab and following the instructions in the “Edit Screen” wizard.

Customized filters

You can create customized filters within the Screener by clicking on the “Customized” tab and then the “Add Filter” button. The “Create Filter” wizard allows you to write the expression, set the operator and value for the filter.

Divide expression into filter

If you enter a full expression, operator and value inside the “Expression” field, the Create Filter wizard will give you the option to divide the expression into a filter.

Make sure you click the Confirm button to finish adding the customized filter. You can then activate your customized filters for screening by clicking on the toggle switch for the desired filter.