Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that PalmettoLink has capitalized on the Calix+Intelligent+Access+EDGE%26trade%3B+platform to turn up subscribers dramatically faster after launching its new 10G XGS-PON software-defined network. South Carolina-based PalmettoLink is a broadband partnership between Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative (PRTC) and Palmetto Electric Cooperative. Powered by the Network+Innovation+Platform+%28AXOS%26reg%3B%29, PalmettoLink has reduced subscriber turn-up times by an average of 83 percent. This is allowing them to serve their communities sooner than projected without the need to hire additional installers, keeping projected OPEX down.

PRTC and Palmetto Electric Cooperative are uniquely positioned to deliver high-speed fiber broadband services to their rural subscribers through their partnership. Both cooperatives were born of the need for services in rural areas ignored by larger, investor-owned companies. The PalmettoLink broadband fiber network provides subscribers with access to advanced services including telehealth, online education, economic development opportunities, and more.

With Intelligent Access EDGE, PalmettoLink has been able to:

Accelerate subscriber turn-ups by 83 percent with the Network Innovation Platform and E7-2 Intelligent Modular System. The E7-2+Intelligent+Modular+System offers support for automated network service provisioning via the AXOS SMx Connector. AXOS SMx simplifies ONT service activation, dramatically reducing the time required to install and turn up new services.

The E7-2+Intelligent+Modular+System offers support for automated network service provisioning via the AXOS SMx Connector. AXOS SMx simplifies ONT service activation, dramatically reducing the time required to install and turn up new services. Deliver critical services with zero downtime thanks to the Network Innovation Platform. The Intelligent Access EDGE platform features hardware independence and stateful operations capabilities. These features assure PalmettoLink customers that critical services will remain operational even during maintenance and upgrades.

The Intelligent Access EDGE platform features hardware independence and stateful operations capabilities. These features assure PalmettoLink customers that critical services will remain operational even during maintenance and upgrades. Reduce integration timelines from months to days with AXOS Sandbox. Consistent software integrations simplify network operations and greatly reduce OSS/BSS system integration time. With AXOS+Sandbox, PalmettoLink can leverage a common model to reduce integration times. They can also test and evaluate new software and API integrations within a virtual environment—virtually anywhere and anytime.

“PRTC has deployed Calix E7 GPON for the past 10 years in the markets it serves. With the recent establishment of PalmettoLink, we felt the time was right to upgrade to the Network Innovation Platform and 10G XGS-PON,” said Tony Stout, chief technology officer at PRTC. “XGS-PON will enable us to future proof our network and deliver high-speed services that support cloud-based gaming, smart home services, video streaming, and conferencing. In addition to delivering new high-speed services, the software-defined Calix XGS-PON network will enable us to maintain a significant advantage over our competitors by rapidly turning up subscribers and significantly reducing back-office integration time and costs.”

PRTC has served the South Carolina Lowcountry since 1951. PRTC serves more than 13,000-plus access lines in nine counties through a completely digital host-remote, all private line network with six exchanges. Formed in 1940, Palmetto Electric Cooperative offers innovative programs to more than 75,000 customers.

“PalmettoLink is proof that broadband service providers of any size can transform their communities by partnering with Calix,” said Shane Eleniak, executive vice president, products at Calix. “Demand for broadband grows faster each year, but nearly 25 percent of rural populations are still effectively unserved. Where consumer giants have turned away, non-traditional service providers like PRTC and Palmetto Electric Cooperative are stepping in to deliver high quality broadband to the communities they’ve served for generations. With the Intelligent Access EDGE, Network Innovation Platform, and E7-2 systems, PalmettoLink has laid a solid foundation for a network that is scalable, secure, and automated. Process automation to reduce OPEX and a modular architecture will also allow them to adopt new technology without impacting subscriber services. We’re thrilled to help them simplify their operations, excite their subscribers, and grow their value for years to come.”

