The board of directors of Ecolab Inc. today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per common share, to be paid October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022.

Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 85 consecutive years.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL, Financial) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that help protect people, planet and business health. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

(ECL-D)

