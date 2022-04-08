TOWERVIEW LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $187.00Mil. The top holdings were TRC(31.70%), SGA(15.45%), and TMKR(6.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TOWERVIEW LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 500,000-share investment in NAS:ALTU. Previously, the stock had a 2.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.96 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Altitude Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.96 per share and a market cap of $373.50Mil. The stock has returned 1.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altitude Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-book ratio of 1.33 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -57.57.

During the quarter, TOWERVIEW LLC bought 359,510 shares of NYSE:TSPQ for a total holding of 510,710. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.76.

On 08/04/2022, TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.8299 per share and a market cap of $568.32Mil. The stock has returned 1.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-book ratio of 1.29 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -246.91.

TOWERVIEW LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GASS by 1,555,000 shares. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.79.

On 08/04/2022, StealthGas Inc traded for a price of $2.42 per share and a market cap of $92.71Mil. The stock has returned -6.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, StealthGas Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TOWERVIEW LLC bought 75,000 shares of NYSE:GLW for a total holding of 380,000. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.5.

On 08/04/2022, Corning Inc traded for a price of $36.45 per share and a market cap of $30.69Bil. The stock has returned -10.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corning Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-book ratio of 2.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 60,000 shares in NAS:PLCE, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.07 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Children's Place Inc traded for a price of $47.41 per share and a market cap of $627.08Mil. The stock has returned -42.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Children's Place Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-book ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

