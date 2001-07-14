CompoSecure%2C+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+CMPO%29, a leader in payment, security and authentication solutions, today announced that Arculus was named the “Top Innovator” in the cold storage wallet industry by ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm. The new ABI Research report, “Cold+Storage+Wallets+and+the+Security+of+Cryptocurrency+Portfolios,” addresses the growing need for self-custody tools that allow you to maintain full control over your cryptocurrency and other digital assets.

“We are proud Arculus has been recognized as the most innovative cold storage hardware wallet on the market,” said Jon Wilk, CEO of CompoSecure. “Our company has always been driven by innovation, and ABI Research’s newest report validates our dedication to creating an easy-to-use product that people can trust whether they are new to cryptocurrency or veterans of the industry.”

Given some of the recent challenges in the crypto marketplace, the need for self-custody of private keys has never been more important. The Arculus Key™ Card and Arculus Wallet™ App work together with a best-in-class, 3-factor authentication security solution (biometric, private 6-digit PIN and the Arculus Key Card), making it the most innovative cold storage hardware wallet on the market, according to ABI Research’s report.

The Arculus cold storage wallet provides intuitive controls and a familiar “tap to transact” functionality to manage multiple digital assets in one easy-to-use solution. The Arculus metal card form factor is a unique differentiator and eliminates the need for charging or plugging a dongle into a device, offering a high level of overall security. This blend of strong security and simple functionality gaining Arculus recognition as a market leader, ranking 3rd in the industry according to ABI Research.

“CompoSecure has earned first place in innovation thanks to its layered security approach,” said Sam Gazely, ABI Research analyst. “Eschewing the typically seen form factor of the plastic dongle, the Arculus Key Card takes the form of a sleek, metal smart card, favoring a smaller profile for easier storage.”

ABI Research assessed and compared seven vendors of cold storage hardware crypto wallets and established the market positioning of each company based on innovation and implementation. The assessment criteria for innovation included supported currencies, ease of use/access, security, functionality and connectivity support. The assessment criteria for implementation included geographic reach, product/service range, partnerships and customers, and financial strength. Rankings are calculated based on this assessment to determine market leadership in specific areas, as well as overall industry leaders.

Consumers can order the Arculus Key card at www.GetArculus.com or Amazon.com throughout the U.S., excluding Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

CompoSecure’s Arculus platform offers a number of security solutions+for+businesses+as+well, including payment technology, cryptocurrency cold storage and digital authentication. The scalable platform allows businesses to build multi-factor authentication solutions with premium metal card technology.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

