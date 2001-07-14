The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, today announced the latest step in its journey to help build a sustainable future through a signed commitment with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to establish science-based targets for scopes 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Chemours’ pledge complements the progress the company continues to make against the ESG goals outlined in its 2030+Corporate+Responsibility+Commitment+%28CRC%29.

“Chemours is helping create a better world through the power of our chemistry, and our environmental leadership is driven by our sustainable product portfolio and commitment to responsible manufacturing. Since announcing our Corporate Responsibility Commitment goals in 2018, we’ve continued to challenge ourselves to achieve more, including setting a more ambitious goal to achieve a 60% absolute reduction of operations-related GHG emissions by 2030,” said Mark Newman, President and CEO of Chemours. “Pursuing science-based emissions reduction targets reflects how we continually work to strengthen our ambitious climate goals. We will continue to act with courage and agility to reduce our operational impact while delivering more innovative and sustainable solutions that enable other companies and governments to achieve their climate goals.”

Chemours is among the first chemical companies to commit to setting science-based targets with SBTi, a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. The initiative is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), World Resources Institute (WRI), the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and the United Nations Global Compact, which Chemours signed in 2018. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets.

Chemours chemistry powers products used every day to live better, from smartphones to 5G communications, lower global warming potential refrigeration, more modern and advanced infrastructure, and low to no emission vehicles. The company’s chemistry is also critical in realizing a more sustainable future by enabling clean+energy such as hydrogen that can be created through water electrolysis or stored in fuel cells to generate electricity on demand.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. The company has approximately 6,400 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,200 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the outcome or resolution of any pending or future environmental liabilities, the commencement, outcome or resolution of any regulatory inquiry, investigation or proceeding, the initiation, outcome or settlement of any litigation, changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, anticipated future operating and financial performance for our segments individually and our company as a whole, business plans, prospects, targets, goals and commitments, capital investments and projects and target capital expenditures, plans for dividends or share repurchases, sufficiency or longevity of intellectual property protection, cost reductions or savings targets, plans to increase profitability and growth, our ability to make acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses or assets into our operations, and achieve anticipated synergies or cost savings, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be accurate or realized. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. In addition, the current COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the national and global economy and commodity and financial markets, which has had and we expect will continue to have a negative impact on our financial results. The full extent and impact of the pandemic is still being determined and to date has included significant volatility in financial and commodity markets and a severe disruption in economic activity. The public and private sector response has led to travel restrictions, temporary business closures, quarantines, stock market volatility, and interruptions in consumer and commercial activity globally. Matters outside our control have affected our business and operations and may or may continue to hinder our ability to provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions in our supply chains, adversely affect our business partners, significantly reduce the demand for our products, adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

