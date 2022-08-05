Conferences on West Coast and Midwest Illuminate Rapid Market Expansion of Cannabis Beverages and Critical Role for UST Nanoemulsions to Revolutionize Effective Precision Dosing and Delivery

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide biopharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agrochem, and food/beverage industries, today announced that its participation at the recent San Francisco and Chicago Cannabis Drinks Expos produced over 60 strong leads for prospective contracts serving the cannabis beverages sector. The need for more effective delivery of cannabis dosing quickly and with reliably repeatable precision was a nearly universal theme reinforced across two days of meetings with companies already active in or entering the $2 billion cannabis beverage market. Among these leads, seven companies requested immediate discussions and follow-up on the potential for incorporating PBI's patented Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) platform for the nanoemulsification of CBD and other cannabinoids into their cannabis product lines as quickly as possible.

Mr. Kenneth F. Micciche, PBI's Director of Business Development, commented: "PBI's patented UST platform is a unique breakthrough nanoemulsification system designed to resolve one of the most significant problems facing manufacturers of cannabis infused beverages today: the extremely poor solubility of cannabis-derived oils (e.g., CBD) in water. Poor water solubility results in poor bioavailability of the oil-based cannabinoid (CBD, CBG, CBN, THC, etc.), results in unreliable and variable dosing and response times, and deprives the consumer of the ability to enjoy the full benefits of the cannabis active ingredients for which they are paying."

As with any oil-based product, it is difficult for the water-based biochemistry of humans and other animals to access and absorb active ingredients hidden within oil droplets at the scale delivered by many current "nanoemulsion" technologies. The natural immiscibility of oil and water inhibits effective water solubility and absorption of oil-based components, resulting in poor and unpredictable bioavailability of active ingredients. This makes it exceedingly difficult to design and deliver proper dosing of the desired active ingredients. Scientific data have repeatedly shown that oil-based active ingredients manufactured into high quality nanoemulsions with consistent, low nano-droplet sizes have produced dramatically faster and reliably complete amounts of cannabinoids (and other oil-based active components). This revolution in absorption and bioavailability delivers higher quality and more desirable finished products for the consumer.

Mr. John B. Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing at PBI, reflected on PBI's participation in these two cannabis drinks expositions: "With our proven ability to deliver what we believe to be the highest quality nanoemulsions of CBD and other cannabinoids worldwide, we had expected very positive meetings and engagement around UST. Frankly, these two expos vastly exceeded our expectations. The interest in our UST nanoemulsions platform kicked off with inquiries before the exhibits were even open and continued strong throughout each day and into the evening's activities. We had dozens of visitors to our booth, comprised of a wide variety of beverage manufacturers - including producers of beer, seltzers, soft drinks, juices, energy drinks, and water. Although these visitors were from various parts of the beverage industry, they all had one thing in common - they needed a reliable method to provide fast and accurate dosing of CBD and other cannabinoids for infusion into their drinks."

Mr. Hollister continued: We identified over 60 booth visitors as highly qualified leads. Some were groups doing substantial business who quickly understood the benefits of the UST process; others were companies about to initiate production; still others were well-funded start-ups. Of these many leads, seven pressed strongly for immediate follow-up, including three who proposed working towards setting up UST nanoemulsion processing for cannabinoids in their own laboratories in 2023."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, summed up: "This was our first time participating in cannabis-focused expositions - and it was a resounding success! Last month we announced our plan and forecast to have a minimum of six UST nanoemulsion toll-processing contracts in place by the close of 2022. Based on the immediate traction gained in these two cannabis beverage meetings, and the feedback to date from our Consortium colleagues at The Ohio State University focusing on UST introductions and rapid penetration into the Food and Beverages industry, we have increased our guidance to a total of twelve UST contracts to be closed by the end of 2022. We believe that each of these new contracts will offer $1M or more per year in incremental revenue to PBI in 2023 and beyond."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g.,oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, youcan identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should,""could,""would," "expects," "plans," "intends,""anticipates," "believes," estimates,""predicts," "projects,""potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not placeundue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially fromany forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

