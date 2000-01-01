CarMax ( KMX, Financial) has three operating segments: used retail, used wholesale, and used auto lending. The general market decline and recession concerns have caused its stock price to decline by almost half since it peaked in Q4 2021. CarMax is the largest U.S. company in the used car retail space. We think CarMax has the opportunity to gain share in the market due to its strong wholesale business, historically good returns on capital, and an excellent management team that invests for the future and allocates capital with an owner-oriented mindset.10 Recessionary concerns are valid as their lending business, in particular, will likely be hurt. We would not be surprised to see its stock price decline as a result and would consider the opportunity to increase the Fund’s stake at that time.

From Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio)'s FPA Crescent Fund second-quarter 2022 letter.