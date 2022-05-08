CapWealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 110 stocks valued at a total of $829.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.83%), MSFT(3.78%), and WMB(3.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CapWealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 264,160-share investment in NYSE:PFE. Previously, the stock had a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.88 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $49.27 per share and a market cap of $276.45Bil. The stock has returned 12.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-book ratio of 3.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, CapWealth Advisors, LLC bought 258,255 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 523,959. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 08/05/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $35.39 per share and a market cap of $145.31Bil. The stock has returned -31.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 108,818 shares in NYSE:MTZ, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.57 during the quarter.

On 08/05/2022, MasTec Inc traded for a price of $81.29 per share and a market cap of $6.18Bil. The stock has returned -19.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MasTec Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-book ratio of 2.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GE by 98,962 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.83.

On 08/05/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $74.36 per share and a market cap of $81.54Bil. The stock has returned -27.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NHI by 145,895 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.94.

On 08/05/2022, National Health Investors Inc traded for a price of $63.05 per share and a market cap of $2.89Bil. The stock has returned -1.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, National Health Investors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.70 and a price-sales ratio of 10.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

