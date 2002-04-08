ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program. €
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|01-Aug-22
|27,872
|€560.5944
|€15,624,887.12
|02-Aug-22
|28,344
|€551.2640
|€15,625,026.82
|03-Aug-22
|27,856
|€560.9051
|€15,624,572.47
|04-Aug-22
|27,301
|€572.3148
|€15,624,766.35
|05-Aug-22
|27,350
|€571.2973
|€15,624,981.16
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771