ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

7 hours ago
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (

ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program. €

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
01-Aug-22 27,872 €560.5944 €15,624,887.12
02-Aug-22 28,344 €551.2640 €15,625,026.82
03-Aug-22 27,856 €560.9051 €15,624,572.47
04-Aug-22 27,301 €572.3148 €15,624,766.35
05-Aug-22 27,350 €571.2973 €15,624,981.16

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771


