Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident+decision-making in an unpredictable world, has been selected by NI to undergo a digital supply chain transformation, gaining end-to-end visibility and laying the foundation for continued business growth.

NI, headquartered in Austin, Texas, has developed automated test and automated measurement systems for more than 40 years. By leveraging the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform and concurrent planning technique, NI will enhance the company’s supply chain planning process and supporting technologies, resulting in a more flexible, agile, and resilient supply chain.

“A critical component of the NI growth strategy is targeting segments with powerful growth drivers, including electric and autonomous vehicles, wireless communication, and new space technology. Our highly differentiated technologies and offerings enable our customers to constantly evolve their testing systems to get to market faster,” said Adam Rutkovszky, Director of Supply Chain Transformation, NI. “To ensure strong relationships with all of our customers, we are committed to modernizing our supply chain process for timely delivery. The unique capabilities offered by Kinaxis align with our priority to serve our customers with the speed and accuracy required. In return, our business will be more predictable and process efficient.”

With Kinaxis, NI will have complete transparency across its supply chain and the ability to balance all aspects of the demand and supply plans instantly and continuously, taking into consideration material restrictions, geographical standards, and market volatility. When changes inevitably occur, the company will be able to run multiple scenarios, simultaneously, removing planner guesswork.

“Global supply chains are complex, and part of our people matter here approach aims to remove repetitive tasks and empower supply chain planners to be better equipped to handle disruption and make impactful business decisions,” John Sicard, Kinaxis CEO. “We are thrilled to work with NI and support its supply chain, helping them to continue to innovate and provide solutions to their customers.”

